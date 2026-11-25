A suspended Reform UK councillor facing 35 criminal charges, including 12 counts of rape, has appeared in court in Portsmouth, where his barrister indicated he will plead not guilty to every allegation.

George Madgwick, 37, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 25 November 2026. District Judge David Robinson sent the case to Portsmouth Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 4 January 2027.

Madgwick, who serves on Hampshire County Council and Portsmouth City Council, was granted conditional bail. No formal pleas were entered at Wednesday’s hearing.

George Madgwick faces 35 criminal charges

The charges include 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration and two counts of making indecent images of a child.

He is also accused of distributing an indecent image of a child and causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child.

The remaining charges are eight counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour, and one count each of stalking, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, theft and criminal damage.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the allegations concern four complainants aged between 16 and 17 at the relevant times. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2008 and 2021 in Portsmouth and Wales.

Barrister indicates not guilty pleas at Portsmouth hearing

Defence barrister Sarah Vine indicated on Madgwick’s behalf that he would enter not guilty pleas to all charges.

Madgwick spoke in court to confirm his personal details. District Judge Robinson sent the case to the Crown Court, where formal pleas are expected to be entered.

He was released on conditional bail until his next court appearance on Monday 4 January 2027.

Reform UK suspended councillor after charges announced

Madgwick previously led Reform UK’s group on Hampshire County Council and also sits on Portsmouth City Council.

Following the announcement of the charges on 3 November, Reform UK suspended him from the party. He stepped down as its Hampshire county council group leader and now sits as an independent.

In an earlier statement, Madgwick denied wrongdoing and maintained his innocence.

Police investigation began in July 2025

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an investigation on 24 July 2025 following a report of a sexual offence.

Officers arrested Madgwick at an address in Wandsworth, London, on 6 January 2026. The force’s Operation Amberstone team subsequently brought the case to the Crown Prosecution Service.

UKNIP previously reported the original charges when they were announced earlier this month.