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KISSED A CHILD Gillingham pensioner jailed for four-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting child

A 77-year-old man from Gillingham has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after being convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.

Anthony Haines, of Woodchurch Crescent, Gillingham, was investigated by Kent Police after a member of the public filmed him kissing the young victim in August 2021.

The footage prompted detectives to launch an investigation, during which the child disclosed further sexual offences dating back to the beginning of that year.

Haines denied the allegations but was found guilty by a jury at Maidstone Crown Court in August 2026.

He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

Member of public filmed Gillingham man kissing child

Kent Police began investigating Haines after receiving video evidence recorded by a member of the public.

The footage, captured in August 2021, showed the pensioner kissing the child.

Following the discovery, specialist officers spoke to the victim and uncovered a series of sexual offences committed since the start of 2021.

Detectives gathered evidence and Haines was subsequently charged with multiple sexual offences against the child.

Jury finds Anthony Haines guilty of five offences

Despite denying the allegations, Haines was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court in August 2026.

The jury found him guilty of four counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Following his conviction, Haines returned to Maidstone Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, 4 November.

He was handed a prison sentence of four years and six months.

Detective condemns abuse of vulnerable victim

Detective Constable Stuart Ames, the investigating officer from Kent Police, said Haines had exploited a vulnerable child.

“Haines committed indecent acts against a vulnerable victim and was brazen in his offending.

“The strength of evidence against him ensured the jury convicted him, and I am satisfied he will serve a lengthy term behind bars for his crimes.”

DC Ames also acknowledged the lasting impact of the offences on the young victim.

“My thoughts are with his victim, who has been badly affected by the horrific experiences Haines inflicted on them. I hope this sentence will give them a sense of closure.”

Kent Police investigation leads to prison sentence

The investigation began after a member of the public recognised concerning behaviour and recorded evidence that was subsequently brought to police attention.

Further enquiries uncovered additional offences against the child, resulting in Haines being prosecuted and convicted.

The victim has not been identified, in accordance with the legal protections afforded to victims of sexual offences.

Haines will now serve his sentence following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings at Maidstone Crown Court.

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