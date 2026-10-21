A Gillingham sex offender has been jailed after repeatedly breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by deleting messages from his phone.

Ian Foreman, 40, of The Willows, Gillingham, was subject to restrictions allowing police to inspect his devices as part of an existing Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Officers made an unannounced visit to his home on 1 July 2026, the same day he had been released from prison.

During checks of his phone, police found conversations in which a messaging platform’s “view once” feature had been used several times.

Kent Police said this breached a condition of Foreman’s SHPO which prevented him from deleting messages from his device.

He was charged with that breach on 5 August.

Further breaches uncovered

A second examination of Foreman’s phone took place during a scheduled meeting at Medway Police Station on 18 August.

Foreman admitted he had met a woman for sexual activity, but officers found no messages between the pair.

Further enquiries showed they had been communicating for five days and that numerous messages had been deleted.

Police also identified two further uses of “one time view” messages.

Foreman was arrested and charged with two additional breaches of the order.

Prison sentence

He pleaded guilty to all three offences at Maidstone Crown Court in August and returned to the same court for sentencing on Tuesday, 13 October.

Foreman was jailed for nine months for the SHPO breaches.

A further year was added to his sentence for breaching a suspended sentence.

Police Constable Harriette Barraclough said: “Foreman wilfully disobeyed the restrictions that he was fully aware were in place through his SHPO.

“These orders are in place to lower offenders’ risk to the public in general, and he has been rightly imprisoned for his persistent breaches of this safeguarding tool.”