A 12-year-old schoolgirl has died after being struck by a double-decker bus in a Scottish town, prompting a major emergency services response and a police investigation.

The fatal collision happened on Lauchlan Way in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, shortly after 1.10pm on Tuesday, 3 November.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but the girl was pronounced dead despite their efforts.

Her family has been informed.

Police Scotland confirmed that nobody else was reported injured in the collision.

Emergency services rush to scene in Kilwinning

Officers received reports of a collision involving a bus and a 12-year-old female pedestrian at around 1.10pm.

The Scottish Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances, two Special Operations Response Teams and a critical care team.

Lauchlan Way was closed while police examined the scene and investigated the circumstances of the tragedy.

Investigators were seen examining the bus before it was removed from the road.

The road has since reopened.

Witnesses describe distressing scenes

The collision happened during the school day, with reports suggesting the girl was on her lunch break when she was struck.

A local parent told The Sun that their son had been nearby and heard the collision.

The parent said: “My son was heading for his lunch from school and heard it happen.”

Describing the distress among those nearby, the parent added: “He heard screams. I think everyone standing nearby got a fright and was left traumatised. It’s just terrible.”

Police have not confirmed the circumstances immediately preceding the collision.

Police appeal for witnesses after girl’s death

Sergeant Stewart Taylor, of Police Scotland, expressed condolences to the girl’s family and friends.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the girl who died at what is an extremely difficult time for them.

“We would ask that anyone with any information contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1484 of Tuesday, 3 November, 2026.”

Officers are continuing enquiries to establish exactly how the collision happened.

Police have not released the girl’s identity.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference 1484 of 3 November 2026.