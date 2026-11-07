A 16-year-old girl has been left unable to speak and facing multiple reconstructive operations after a vehicle part thrown into a bonfire exploded, sending metal fragments into her face at a Halloween gathering in Arizona.

Jaidynn Penberthy was standing just 10 feet from the flames when a suspected car shock absorber exploded at a party near Lake Pleasant, north of Phoenix, on Friday, 30 October.

The teenager was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw, multiple facial fractures, missing teeth and burns.

She was taken to hospital before being airlifted to the Arizona Burn Centre in Phoenix, where she has undergone surgery and remains under specialist care.

Police are now searching for the person suspected of throwing the vehicle part into the fire.

Teenager Struck in Face by Flying Metal During Bonfire Explosion

The explosion happened at a large gathering near New River Road and Saddle Mountain Road at approximately 10.30pm.

According to Phoenix police, someone threw a vehicle shock absorber into the bonfire before it exploded several minutes later, sending debris towards people standing nearby.

Several partygoers were struck by fragments, but Jaidynn suffered the most serious injuries.

Her brother, Ethan Glass, told local television station Arizona’s Family that his sister had been standing close to the flames when the explosion knocked her unconscious.

He described the aftermath as a scene of panic, with people rushing to help the injured teenager.

A woman at the gathering reportedly performed a sternum rub in an attempt to revive Jaidynn after concerns that she had briefly lost her pulse.

The reported loss of a pulse has not been independently medically confirmed.

Jaidynn Penberthy Unable to Speak Following Serious Facial Injuries

The teenager suffered extensive damage to her mouth, jaw and face.

Her brother said the flying debris struck her around the mouth and nose, causing devastating injuries.

Jaidynn has been unable to speak because of the damage and has instead been communicating with relatives by writing messages.

She has already undergone reconstructive treatment, with further operations and dental procedures expected as part of her recovery.

Ethan described the pain his sister was experiencing and said she had been finding it difficult to breathe.

Speaking about her condition, he said: “She’s been crying a lot just from being in so much pain and just like, it’s hard to breathe.”

In a separate interview published on 6 November, her sister Rilyne Penberthy said Jaidynn had undergone three operations and remained in intensive care.

The family faces a lengthy period of uncertainty as doctors continue treating her injuries.

Phoenix Police Search for Suspect Who Threw Car Part Into Flames

Phoenix police are investigating the explosion and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detectives believe a male suspect, thought to be aged between 16 and 25, threw the shock absorber into the bonfire before leaving the scene.

Investigators are seeking photographs, videos and other information from people who attended the Halloween gathering.

The explosion happened several minutes after the object was placed in the flames.

No arrest had been confirmed in the reports available at the time of writing.

Anyone with information can contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness on 480-WITNESS.

Family Launches Fundraiser for Injured Teenager

Jaidynn’s relatives have launched an online fundraising appeal to help meet expenses associated with her recovery.

The family said she suffered a broken jaw, facial fractures, missing teeth and burns, with further surgery and treatment expected.

Her brother Ethan is among those organising the appeal.

The family thanked those who had offered support as Jaidynn continues her recovery following the explosion.

The incident has also prompted renewed warnings about the dangers of placing vehicle components and other potentially pressurised objects into open fires.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.