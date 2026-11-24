A former senior firearms police officer who previously managed Wayne Couzens has been jailed for 10 years and six months for raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Glen Mahony, 54, formerly of Tenterden, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 24 November after a jury convicted him of two counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration following a 10-day trial in September.

The former Civil Nuclear Constabulary chief inspector committed the offences in July 2021 at his then home in the Rochester area. The court heard that two of the assaults took place while the woman was asleep and unable to consent.

Victim feared she would not be believed

The woman, who is legally entitled to anonymity, said Mahony’s position as a police officer had initially made her feel safe. She later described enduring damage to her confidence, mental health and working life.

During one attack, Mahony continued after the woman withdrew consent and asked him to stop, the court heard. On another occasion, she only became aware that she had been sexually assaulted after Mahony showed her a video he had recorded.

Judge Gareth Branston said the offender had abused the woman’s trust and treated her as an object for his own sexual gratification. The judge stressed that consent can be withdrawn at any point and that a request to stop must be respected immediately.

Link to Wayne Couzens raised after arrest

Mahony previously held a management role at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary involving Wayne Couzens, who later joined the Metropolitan Police and was jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

The court heard that, following his arrest in March 2022, Mahony referred to his former association with Couzens and suggested officers were being targeted.

Judge Branston rejected that suggestion, making clear that Mahony had been arrested because a woman had reported him for rape, not because of his former colleague.

Misogynistic police messages examined

The sentencing hearing was also told about sexist and sexually demeaning WhatsApp exchanges involving Mahony and fellow officers. The judge said the messages showed women being objectified and referred to occasions when images of the victim had been shared.

Mahony was suspended following his arrest and resigned in January 2026, a day before a misconduct hearing. The Civil Nuclear Constabulary subsequently found that he would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he remained in the force.

Chief Constable Simon Chesterman condemned Mahony’s behaviour and said he would have no place in policing again.

Sex offenders register for life

Mahony denied the charges but was convicted by a jury. He must serve two-thirds of his custodial sentence before becoming eligible for release under the sentencing arrangements outlined in court and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Chief Inspector Tracy Evans, of Kent Police, praised the victim’s courage in reporting the offences and supporting the prosecution.

The woman said the impact of Mahony’s offending had continued long after the attacks and through the trial.