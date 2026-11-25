Gordon Ramsay has been announced as the new lead presenter of Top Gear, with the BBC’s long-running motoring programme set to return to television in 2028.

The 60-year-old chef and television presenter will front a revamped series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with filming planned in Britain and overseas during 2027.

The broadcaster has also confirmed that the programme’s anonymous racing driver, The Stig, will return, along with the familiar test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

Ramsay to lead new Top Gear presenting team

Ramsay will head a new line-up of presenters, although the BBC has not yet announced the other names joining him.

Known for Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and his work as a restaurateur, Ramsay has long been a motor racing enthusiast. He holds a racing licence and has previously competed on track.

He said his interest in cars began during childhood visits near Silverstone, when he would try to catch a glimpse of the racing.

Discussing the appointment, Ramsay said the show’s appeal lay in its unexpected moments, entertainment and controlled chaos. He promised a fresh approach for a new generation of viewers.

Top Gear test track and The Stig set to return

The revived series will once again use Dunsfold Aerodrome, where Top Gear filmed many of its best-known features and celebrity driving challenges.

Ramsay is already familiar with the circuit, having appeared as a celebrity guest on the programme in 2002, 2006 and 2017.

He recorded a lap time of one minute 46.3 seconds in a Chevrolet Lacetti during the show’s Star in a Reasonably Priced Car segment.

The Stig is also expected to resume putting cars through their paces when filming begins.

BBC prepares motoring programme for comeback after Flintoff crash

Top Gear has been off television since filming was halted following a serious crash involving presenter Andrew Flintoff at Dunsfold in December 2022.

In August 2026, the BBC confirmed the programme would return but did not reveal its new presenters or transmission plans.

BBC entertainment director Ed Havard described Ramsay as a fitting choice for a series combining driving, competition and entertainment. BBC Studios Entertainment will produce the new run.

When will Gordon Ramsay’s Top Gear air?

The new series is scheduled to reach BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2028, with filming taking place during 2027.

The BBC has not announced a specific first broadcast date or the full presenting line-up. Further programme details are expected nearer production.