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KINGS AWARD Gosport and Fareham lifeboat volunteers honoured with prestigious King’s Award for saving lives at sea

An independent lifeboat rescue service whose volunteers have spent more than five decades saving lives in the Solent has been awarded one of the UK’s highest honours for voluntary organisations.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) has received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, recognising the dedication of its unpaid crews and supporters who help keep Hampshire’s coastal waters safe.

The award, announced on Saturday (14 November), is regarded as the equivalent of an MBE for voluntary groups and is the highest honour of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Based at Stokes Bay in Gosport, the rescue charity has operated since 1969, with volunteer crews available around the clock to respond to maritime emergencies.

GAFIRS is among 250 organisations across the UK recognised in the 2026 awards.

Volunteer lifeboat crews recognised for lifesaving work

The independent rescue service operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, responding to emergencies when tasked by HM Coastguard.

Its crews assist people in difficulty on the water, carry out rescues and support other emergency services operating across the Solent and surrounding coastline.

Unlike RNLI lifeboat stations, GAFIRS operates independently and relies on public donations, fundraising and the commitment of its volunteers.

According to the charity, its crews responded to 96 incidents during 2025, saving two lives and assisting 55 people. Volunteers contributed around 10,000 hours to keeping the service operational.

Alongside its rescue work, the organisation provides water safety education and opportunities for young people to develop lifesaving and first aid skills through its cadet programme.

Rescue service celebrates King’s Award

Announcing the honour, GAFIRS thanked everyone who had contributed to the charity’s work over the years.

The service said: “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service has been honoured with the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service!”

It added: “This award belongs to every single person who has played a part in getting us to where we are today. To our current and former members, our families, fundraisers, supporters, local businesses and everyone within our community who has stood behind us – thank you!”

Chair praises volunteers and local community

GAFIRS chair Joanne Young described the award as recognition for everyone involved in keeping the lifeboat service running.

She said: “I’m over the moon, absolutely over the moon, for our cadets, for our boat crew, for everybody that does work for us on a volunteer basis. Without them, we wouldn’t have got it.”

She also thanked the community for its support, adding that the charity was approaching 100 rescues in the Solent and surrounding waters during 2026.

Royal recognition for Hampshire rescue charity

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was established in 2002 as the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee.

Representatives from GAFIRS are expected to receive a commemorative crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire in the coming months. Two volunteers will also be invited to attend a Royal Garden Party in 2027.

More information about the charity and its work is available at gafirs.org.uk.

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