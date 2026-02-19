Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

Shockingly, Gosport funeral directors Richard Elkin and Hayley Bell were jailed after leaving dozens of bodies decomposing in their mortuary — then sealing coffins to hide their vile negligence.

Rotting Bodies Found at Funeral Home

Richard Elkin, 49, and Hayley Bell, 42, ran Elkin and Bell Funerals on Nobes Avenue, Gosport, until police shut down the premises on December 10, 2023, after discovering a decomposing body in the mortuary.

Investigations revealed horrendous conditions: used coffins, broken windows, and no functioning refrigeration. On top of that, the pair forged their funeral directing certificate, faced multiple court judgments, and were drowning in debt.

Four Years Behind Bars for Grim Crimes

After a trial ending in December 2025, Elkin and Bell were convicted at Portsmouth Crown Court for preventing lawful burial, causing public nuisance, and fraud. They were sentenced to four years in prison concurrently and banned from acting as company directors for seven years.

As they were taken away, Elkin shockingly shouted “happy?” at grieving families, while Bell refused to make eye contact.

Families Devastated by Betrayal

The court heard heartbreaking stories from families of 46 victims. One family was led to believe their loved one had been cremated — only to find out he was left decomposing for 36 days in the mortuary.

“We were in total contempt at the way Bill was treated, after being promised he would be looked after,” said Michael and Patricia Mitchell, relatives of 87-year-old William ‘Bill’ Mitchell. “Surely even after death, a person should be treated with the respect and dignity they truly deserve.”

Another family told of how their relative had to be frozen at Queen Alexandra Hospital after decomposition was discovered, with the body defrosting in the coffin during the funeral. In some cases, coroners couldn’t even establish the cause of death due to the condition of the bodies. One coffin was even sealed shut to hide the appalling state of the deceased.

During victim impact statements, Elkin was removed from court for disrupting proceedings.

Judge Condemns ‘Profound Distress’

His Honour Judge James Newton-Price KC highlighted the overwhelming anguish caused by the defendants. Over 40 bodies had been left in their care during the offending period. The judge said, “No sentence can reflect the worth of the bodies neglected by Elkin and Bell.”

Police and Officials Demand Tougher Rules

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson condemned the betrayal: “Elkin and Bell completely shattered the trust of those who turned to them whilst grieving. This is one of the worst betrayals I have seen in my policing career.”

He promised support for other victims and vowed to bring offenders to justice.

Andrew Eddy from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Richard Elkin and Hayley Bell abused their position, lied to relatives, and caused deep emotional harm. Their actions robbed many families of the chance to say goodbye with dignity.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones called the case a “landmark” and warned of a “judicial black hole” in funeral director regulations. She urged the government to introduce laws reflecting the mistreatment of bodies after death and enforce strict standards for funeral businesses.