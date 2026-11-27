A 53-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Gosport left another man in hospital with life-changing injuries.

Christopher Francisco Bailey, of Solebay Way, Gosport, has been charged following an incident in the same road on Wednesday, 25 November.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were called shortly before 1pm following reports of a man armed with a knife.

When police arrived, they discovered a 60-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment. His injuries were initially described as life-threatening but have since been assessed as life-changing.

Gosport man faces four charges

Following an investigation, Bailey was charged with attempted murder, two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 November.

Police reassure residents after stabbing

The incident prompted a significant police presence in the Solebay Way area, with officers carrying out enquiries.

Police previously sought to reassure residents following concerns about the incident, saying they did not believe there was any further risk to the community.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing have continued.

Bailey has been charged but has not been convicted of the alleged offences.