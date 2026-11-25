Approval of the Labour government has reached 28% under Prime Minister Andy Burnham, according to a YouGov tracker, while a separate poll puts Labour on 25% for voting intention.

The approval figure is the highest recorded for the government since Labour’s 2024 general election victory, according to the figures cited in the poll report. The tracker asks respondents to assess the government’s record; it does not measure how they would vote.

Burnham’s personal ratings

A separate YouGov survey of 2,301 adults in Great Britain, conducted on 11 and 12 November, found 49% had a favourable view of Mr Burnham and 41% an unfavourable view.

YouGov said the 49% favourability rating was the highest it had recorded for a sitting prime minister since May 2020. Favourability is a measure of personal opinion and is distinct from approval of government performance.

Labour on 25% in voting intention

YouGov’s voting-intention poll, carried out on 22 and 23 November, put Labour on 25%, the Conservatives and Reform UK on 22% each, the Liberal Democrats on 12% and the Greens on 10%.