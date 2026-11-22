Changes in the smell of urine are often linked to dehydration, diet or drinks, but some symptoms can indicate a health problem requiring medical attention.

Dr Clair Grainger, a GP at Superdrug Online Doctor, says people should be aware of what is normal for them and take notice of persistent or unexplained changes.

Foods such as asparagus, garlic and onions can alter urine odour. Coffee and certain vitamins may also affect it.

Dehydration and infection

Concentrated urine may have a stronger, ammonia-like smell, particularly first thing in the morning or after exercise. Drinking enough fluids may help.

However, a strong smell accompanied by pain or burning when passing urine, a frequent need to urinate or cloudy urine may be associated with a urinary tract infection.

Anyone with fever, shivering, pain in the back or under the ribs, or blood in their urine should seek prompt medical advice because these symptoms can indicate a more serious infection.

When to seek urgent help

A fruity smell on the breath can be a warning sign of diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening complication of diabetes. Other symptoms may include severe thirst, vomiting, stomach pain, rapid breathing, drowsiness and confusion.

The NHS advises anyone with symptoms suggesting diabetic ketoacidosis to seek emergency assessment. Urine odour alone cannot diagnose the condition.

Dr Grainger said: “It’s completely normal for your wee to smell slightly different from time to time, and in most cases, it’s down to something as simple as dehydration or what you’ve eaten that day.”

Persistent changes or accompanying symptoms should be assessed by a healthcare professional rather than diagnosed by smell alone.