Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAMILY TURMOIL Grandfather, 75, Dies a Week After Daughter and Grandson Were Killed in Rhode Island Hockey Rink Mass Shooting

Rhode Island Hockey Massacre: Third Victim Dies After Family Shooting Spree Gerald “Gerry” Dorgan has...

Published: 1:24 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 5:09 pm February 26, 2026

Rhode Island Hockey Massacre: Third Victim Dies After Family Shooting Spree

Gerald “Gerry” Dorgan has tragically died from injuries sustained in the horrific family shooting at a Rhode Island youth hockey game. The 75-year-old became the third fatality following the February 16 massacre at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket.

Family Tragedy Deepens

Gerry had been in critical condition since his daughter’s transgender ex-husband, Robert Dorgan, opened fire during a high school hockey match. The shooting also claimed the lives of his daughter Rhonda, 52, and grandson Aidan, 23. Authorities confirmed Gerry’s death on Wednesday, sending fresh waves of grief through the community.

Rhonda’s mother Linda Dorgan and family friend Thomas Geruso, an assistant principal at a local high school, remain in serious but stable condition. Pawtucket’s Mayor Donald Grebien expressed heartbreak over the needless loss: “Another person has died because of this senseless shooting.”

Heroic Bystanders Stop Gunman

The shooter, 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who also went by Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano, targeted family members during the attack. He opened fire while his youngest son’s hockey game was in progress, aiming specifically at relatives.

Brave bystanders sprang into action to stop the gunman. Michael Black, 58, lunged at Dorgan’s handgun, jamming it and getting his hand caught in the chamber. Despite being hoisted into the air, Black and others subdued Dorgan, with one applying a chokehold. The gunman eventually died from a self-inflicted gunshot after pulling a second weapon.

Family Turmoil Behind Shooting

Dorgan’s daughter Amanda Wallace-Hubbard, who witnessed the attack, told the New York Post her father had a long-standing vendetta against the family. She revealed he was estranged from his six children, and denied that gender identity was the cause of the rift.

“Gender identity was not remotely a factor in him being ostracized from the family… it was just a symptom of something much deeper his entire adult life,” Amanda said.

She described her father as a man battling “demons” but refusing the mental health help he desperately needed.

Behind the Divorce and Motive

Robert and Rhonda Dorgan married in 1992, but the marriage ended in a turbulent divorce finalised in 2021. Rhonda initially cited “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic and personality disorder traits” among divorce reasons – later replaced with “irreconcilable differences.”

The motive remains under investigation. Authorities have confirmed the attack was “targeted,” arising from a family dispute, but have stopped short of linking it solely to gender identity issues.

A close family friend paid tribute to Gerry, calling him “the coolest Dad” and “one tough son of a gun” who was always there for family and friends.

More news from York

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

ESCAPES PRISON Van Driver Jailed for Near Train Disaster at Level Crossing

UK News

Man Jailed for Brutal Morning Knife Attack at Bognor Regis Station

UK News

FORMER BOXING MANAGER Amir Khan’s Ex-Manager Jailed for Shocking Sex Crimes

UK News

TRAM HORROR Tram Derails in Milan: Pedestrian Killed, Dozens Hurt in Horror Crash

UK News

TRIO FOUND GUILTY Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

UK News

UNLAWFUAK KILLING Tragic Valentine’s Day Shooting: Lisa “Taken Too Soon” by Husband’s Violence

UK News

MISCOUNT COVER UP Met Officer Sacked for Abuse, Sexual Misconduct and Cover-Up

UK News

MAJOR STING Medway Drug Kingpins Sent Down After Major Police Sting

UK News

TRAGIC CRASH Met Police Trainee Dies in High-Speed Crash: Suicide Confirmed

UK News

LEAVE NOW Global Evacuation Alert: Countries Tell Citizens to Flee Iran NOW

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BOUNCE BACK Family Fraud Scam Nets £150,000 in Bounce Back Loans

UK News

Family Fraud Scam Nets £150,000 in Bounce Back Loans

UK News

TRIPLE CRACKDOWN Drug Bust Shakes Porthleven: Man Charged After Triple Warrant Raid

UK News

Drug Bust Shakes Porthleven: Man Charged After Triple Warrant Raid

UK News

The smart way to learn Blackjack without a casino

UK News

The smart way to learn Blackjack without a casino

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRIO JAILED Teen Thugs Jailed for Brutal Machete Attack in Middlesbrough

UK News

Teen Thugs Jailed for Brutal Machete Attack in Middlesbrough

UK News

MASSIVE RESPONCE Blaze Breaks Out in Hackney High-Rise Flat

UK News

Blaze Breaks Out in Hackney High-Rise Flat

UK News

STREET HORROR Man, 49, Arrested After Setting Himself on Fire in St Leonards Street

National News

Man, 49, Arrested After Setting Himself on Fire in St Leonards Street

National News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Bridgerton Shocker: New Lady Whistledown Mystery Hits Netflix

UK News

Bridgerton Shocker: New Lady Whistledown Mystery Hits Netflix

UK News

MASSIVE STRIKES Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

US News

Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

US News

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News
Watch Live