Live facial recognition cameras will be deployed in Gravesend town centre next month as Kent Police steps up operations targeting wanted offenders and knife crime.

The force has announced plans to use the technology on Saturday, 5 December 2026, allowing officers to compare people passing the cameras against a watchlist of individuals they are seeking.

Police say the operation is intended to identify suspects wanted for offences including violence, burglary, robbery, theft, drug crime, sexual offences and domestic abuse, as well as people wanted on court warrants or recalled to prison.

Recent Gravesend operation saw knives seized and arrests made

The announcement follows a series of enforcement operations in Gravesend involving police and partner agencies.

Kent Police said a recent knife crime operation led to five arrests and the recovery of six knives. Test purchases were also carried out at 10 shops, with six failing age-verification checks.

A separate operation over the weekend targeted shops selling illegal cigarettes and vapes, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of products.

How the facial recognition cameras will work

Live facial recognition compares images captured by cameras in public places with a specific police watchlist. Kent Police says those listed may include suspected knife or weapons offenders, people subject to Sexual Harm Prevention Orders or Sexual Risk Orders, and selected missing people where there are serious welfare concerns.

If the software generates a possible match, officers deployed on the ground will consider the alert and carry out checks before deciding whether action is appropriate.

Chief Inspector Sarah Rivett said: “Live Facial Recognition has the potential to enhance the proactive policing and crime prevention work already taking place in Gravesend. It can help officers locate wanted individuals more efficiently, protect vulnerable people and contribute to keeping communities safe.

“Deployments will be clearly signposted and supported by robust oversight and safeguards to ensure the technology is used responsibly, transparently and in the public interest.”

What happens to images of people not on the police watchlist?

The force says images of people who do not match anyone on its watchlist are deleted immediately and automatically. It also says signs will tell members of the public where the cameras are operating.

Ch Insp Rivett added: “We take your privacy very seriously and members of the public who are not one of those on the specific list of people we are seeking, will not be matched if they walk past one of the cameras. Their image will be immediately and automatically deleted.”

Further information about the technology, its operation and safeguards is available on the Kent Police facial recognition information page.