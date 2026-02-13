Watch Live
MIGRANT CRISIS Green Councillor Under Fire for Valentine’s Cards to Male Asylum Seekers

A Green Party councillor has sparked outrage after urging local children to make Valentine’s Day...

Published: 5:02 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:32 pm February 13, 2026

A Green Party councillor has sparked outrage after urging local children to make Valentine’s Day cards for adult male asylum seekers housed in a former military training camp in East Sussex. Critics slammed the move as a safeguarding nightmare.

MP Slams ‘Highly Irresponsible’ Gesture

Conservative MP Nus Ghani blasted the initiative, calling it “highly irresponsible” and accusing organisers of ignoring basic child safety. She warned there had been “no regard for safeguarding” in encouraging kids to create Valentine’s cards for “single adult men.” Ghani said there is “widespread concern locally” over the appropriateness of the plan.

Green Councillor Defends Campaign

Anne Cross, Green councillor on East Sussex County Council, launched the project alongside her grandchildren. They painted cards to welcome men accommodated at the former Crowborough Training Camp, which started housing asylum seekers on 22 January as part of the government’s drive to cut migrant hotel stays.

“Getting to know people and hearing their stories dispels fear,” Cross said. “My grandchildren and I painted some Valentine’s Cards at the weekend, which we are going to be presenting to the men at Crowborough as a welcome.”

She urged locals to “share the love” and foster engagement between residents and asylum seekers.

Community Fears Over Safety and Security

The camp is set to hold up to 500 single adult men aged 18-65. The first 27 arrived in late January, sparking mass protests in Crowborough due to fears over security and the suitability of the site.

Kim Bailey, chair of local group Crowborough Shield, accused Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood of bulldozing plans “under the cover of darkness.” She blasted the decision to convert a cadet training facility — with “flimsy fences” and no real security — into an asylum centre.

“It’s not secure at all. She’s taken away this facility from young people to put in a few hundred asylum seekers,” Bailey said. “This facility’s population will rotate every 2-3 months, meaning even more asylum seekers will cycle through the town.”

Government Explains Cost and Security Measures

The Home Office says migrant hotel accommodation costs taxpayers over £9 million daily nationwide. Using sites like Crowborough aims to slash that bill. They insist the camp is self-contained with services on-site to ease strain on local resources.

Officials confirmed all residents undergo security checks, including biometric scans against criminal and immigration databases. Any criminal activity is reported to the police.

However, previous reports by The Sun revealed that many asylum seekers arrive with hidden criminal records or face charges soon after entering the UK, raising doubts about the thoroughness of background checks.

Valentine’s Cards Flashpoint in Crowborough Tensions

The Valentine’s Day card stunt adds fuel to ongoing tensions in Crowborough. Locals are split between welcoming asylum seekers and worries over safety and lack of consultation.

The Home Office has stayed silent on the card controversy and safeguarding warnings from MP Nus Ghani. Meanwhile, Anne Cross remains determined to promote community unity despite mounting backlash.

 

