HAMPSTER BAN Greggs “Hamster” Thief Caught After 38 Sneaky Raids

A notorious Greggs thief, dubbed “Hamster” by staff for his relentless snatching, has finally been...

Published: 10:51 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 10:51 pm February 18, 2026

A notorious Greggs thief, dubbed “Hamster” by staff for his relentless snatching, has finally been nailed by the cops.

38 Visits, Nearly £2k Stolen in Six Weeks

Adam Gosling, 39, hit the same Greggs in Greenford 38 times within just six weeks. Between December 30 and February 10, his sticky-fingered spree racked up a total theft of £1,817.

Jail Time Suspended and Nationwide Greggs Ban

Gosling has been handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for one year. He’s also slapped with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order, banning him from setting foot in any Greggs store across England and Wales.

“His serial thefts left staff frustrated but justice has now been served,” said a Met Police spokesperson.

This cheeky crook’s days of raiding Greggs for free sausage rolls are over!

 

