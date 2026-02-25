A shocking true crime story hits BBC Two with Forensics: The Real CSI – Murdered After School, diving deep into the hunt for justice after 12-year-old Leo Ross was found fatally stabbed in Birmingham’s Trittiford Mill Park.

12-Year-Old Leo Ross Found Stabbed in Vast Birmingham Park

The brutal discovery of young Leo’s body sent shockwaves through the community. Found in a sprawling, four-kilometre park full of marshland and countless pathways, the crime scene had no CCTV coverage, making the investigation even tougher.

Detectives initially zeroed in on a 14-year-old suspect, but suspicion wasn’t enough. The case depended on cold, hard forensic evidence.

Forensic Teams Race Against Time in Complex Investigation

Specialist police teams combed through dense undergrowth and waterlogged terrain in search of clues. With CCTV footage nowhere to be found, early bodycam recordings from first responders became invaluable, capturing fleeting details that would prove vital later on.

The documentary offers rare, behind-the-scenes access to crime scene examiners as they painstakingly collect fibres, footprints, and blood patterns — piecing together the final moments of Leo’s tragic life.

Tune In for the Full Story

Forensics: The Real CSI – Murdered After School airs Monday, 1 March at 9pm on BBC Two. Don’t miss this gripping look at how science is changing modern policing — revealing how even the tiniest piece of evidence can crack the toughest cases.

More news from Birmingham