DEALER STING Gun Dealer Jailed for 8 Years in West Midlands Sting

A Birmingham man has been locked up for eight years after police busted his plan...

Published: 10:05 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:05 am February 20, 2026

A Birmingham man has been locked up for eight years after police busted his plan to sell illegal firearms.

Delayni Woodcock Caught Red-Handed

Delayni Woodcock, 24, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on 10 February. He admitted conspiring to possess a firearm without a certificate and three counts of conspiring to sell prohibited weapons.

West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit uncovered Woodcock’s criminal dealings after intercepting messages showing he was selling guns and ammo from March 2023 to April 2024. One chilling text asked: “How much is an Uzi?”

Major Crime Unit Thwarts Firearms Trade

Woodcock, from Brockworth Road, Birmingham, was arrested in September 2024 and later confessed to his crimes.

Detective Constable Sharon Hetherington said: “Woodcock was clearly trying to sell firearms which would undoubtedly have gone on to be used to commit crime, causing untold fear and potential fatality.”

She added: “Thankfully, following a complex investigation, we’ve been able to identify a person trying to acquire and sell weapons and disrupt organised crime.”

