Gunman jailed for 28 years after shooting e-bike rider in rush-hour road rage attack

A 27-year-old man has been locked up for 28 years after shooting an e-bike rider in a shocking daylight attack on a busy Hertfordshire road.

28 years for attempted murder on A41

Hekmat Galmne, from Village Way in Pinner, was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The chilling incident happened on the A41 on 25 July 2024 at around 5:20pm.

The victim was cycling southbound on the major road when he was confronted by occupants of a black BMW. During the heated exchange, Galmne pulled a gun and fired, seriously wounding the cyclist.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to hospital in a life-threatening state. Thankfully, he has since made a full recovery.

Violence sparked by an earlier park confrontation

The shooting wasn’t an isolated event. Just two hours earlier, there was a related confrontation at a nearby park on Meriden Way at around 3:30pm. Police believe the incidents are connected and launched an investigation involving the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler slammed the attack as “an appalling act of violence committed in broad daylight on a busy stretch of road.”

“Galmne showed complete disregard for human life and public safety,” Butler said. “It is only luck that no innocent people were killed or injured.”

The officer added, “This sentence reflects the seriousness of his crime and sends a clear warning: anyone caught carrying or using firearms will face heavy jail time.”

Jury rejects defence, hands down heavy verdict

The jury was convinced Galmne fired the shot during the roadside confrontation, dismissing any defence claims. His possession of the firearm alongside violent assault left the courts with no choice but a tough sentence.

With the incident happening during rush hour, on a crowded arterial route, the danger to other road users was alarmingly great.

Galmne faces most of his 28-year sentence behind bars in a high-security prison. Parole will only be considered after he serves a significant chunk of his term.

Community urged to report illegal guns

The case highlights the ruthless consequences of firearm offences in England and Wales. Police continue to urge anyone with information about illegal weapons to come forward as authorities ramp up efforts to tackle gun crime.

This chilling episode is a stark reminder: carrying or using firearms will cost you your freedom — and possibly a lifetime behind bars.