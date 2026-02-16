Police rushed to Copeland Road at 3.10pm on February 14 after reports of gunshots. No one was hurt, but those involved vanished before officers arrived.

Stabbing Victim Dies After Rye Lane Attack

Just hours later, around 7pm, emergency services responded to a stabbing near Rye Lane and Heaton Road. An 18-year-old man was found with serious knife wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

Police Probe Possible Link, Step Up Patrols

Both violent incidents happened close by, but police haven’t confirmed if they’re connected. Superintendent Gabriel Cameron from Met’s Central South Command said:

“No one should lose their life because of knife crime. This morning, family and friends are waking up without their loved one. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. “We understand the impact a crime like this has on the community and you can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. If you are a local resident, please do share any concerns with our officers on the ground. “In the meantime, our detectives are working meticulously to identify those responsible, and piece together what happened.”

So far, no arrests have been made in either case. The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for more details.