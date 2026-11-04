More than 320,000 files stolen during a cyberattack affecting schools in Bristol have been discovered on the dark web, raising serious concerns about the security of sensitive information belonging to children, families and school staff.

The breach targeted Bristol City Council’s Trading with Schools IT platform in September, with data from 39 schools believed to have been stolen.

Specialist cybersecurity investigators have now identified a substantial number of the stolen files published online.

The council is urgently examining the material to establish what information has been exposed and which pupils, parents or employees could be affected.

Families have been warned to remain vigilant against suspicious emails, text messages and telephone calls while the investigation continues.

Hackers targeted the school’s IT system in September

The cyberattack took place on 21 September 2026, when malicious software was used to compromise the council’s Trading with Schools platform.

The system was shut down on 25 September following the incident.

Trading with Schools provides administrative services to educational establishments, including lesson scheduling, staff management and payroll functions.

It can also hold sensitive pupil records, including educational psychology information.

However, the council has not confirmed whether such records are among the files discovered on the dark web.

Of the 88 schools using the platform, 39 have been identified as having data affected by the breach.

More than 320,000 files discovered online

The latest discovery represents a significant development in the investigation.

Bristol City Council confirmed that specialist investigators had identified files believed to have been taken from its network and published on the dark web.

The dark web consists of online services that require specialist software to access and can be used by criminals to distribute stolen information.

Investigators are examining the material to establish its contents and determine which individuals may have been affected.

The council has not publicly confirmed the full nature of the stolen information or whether financial, medical or other sensitive personal records have been exposed.

Bristol City Council responds to concerns

Vik Verma, the council’s director of education and skills, acknowledged the anxiety the discovery could cause.

He said: “We understand that people will want answers about what information may have been affected and whether it relates to them or their family.”

Establishing those details remains a priority for investigators.

Mr Verma said the authority was continuing to work with schools, cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement agencies to understand the extent of the breach.

He also urged families and employees to be cautious about unexpected contact from people seeking personal information.

Parents and school staff warned about scams

Schools have been issued with guidance to help families protect themselves following the discovery.

Parents, carers and staff are advised to remain alert to emails, calls and text messages that appear to come from schools, local authorities or other trusted organisations.

People should avoid opening unexpected attachments or clicking unfamiliar links, particularly where messages request passwords, financial details or other personal information.

Anyone receiving a suspicious message should verify its authenticity by contacting the organisation through an established telephone number or official website.

The council has also advised people to use strong passwords and additional account security measures wherever possible.

Police and cybersecurity experts investigating

Bristol City Council is working with specialist cybersecurity advisers, Avon and Somerset Police and regional organised crime investigators.

The investigation is focused on identifying the information released, determining which schools and individuals are affected and reducing the risk of further harm.

Headteachers at affected schools have been informed and are sharing guidance with families.

No confirmed details have been released about the identity of the hackers or whether any arrests have been made.

The council says further updates will be provided as investigators establish the full extent of the data breach.