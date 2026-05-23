Hailsham Burglar Michael Stonestreet Jailed for Theft and Fraud Spree

A prolific offender, Michael Stonestreet, 38, has been jailed for three years and two months at Hove Crown Court on May 15 after admitting to burglary, fraud and theft offences across Hailsham.

Crime Spree Detailed

Stonestreet targeted victims over several months, stealing a handbag from a property before using the stolen bank cards at local shops and garages. He also confessed to withdrawing nearly £2,000 via fraudulent ATM transactions and stealing a rucksack containing around £2,000 in cash from a van.

Swift Police Action

Police identified Stonestreet quickly through CCTV footage and arrested him on February 13, charging him immediately. The rapid investigation helped curb further offences.

Detective Praises Efforts

“The combined efforts of our officers and the witnesses were vital in bringing Stonestreet to justice,” said Detective Sergeant Jake O’Reilly from the East Sussex Burglary Unit.

Justice Served

Stonestreet admitted all charges before sentencing, ensuring the community is protected from this persistent criminal’s actions.