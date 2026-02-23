Police in Warwickshire made a snappy arrest early this morning after intercepting a Vauxhall Insignia on the A46 Leaf Lane.

Smash-and-Grab with Hammer Sparks Chase

The driver and passenger were caught on suspicion of causing criminal damage. They are linked to a hammer attack on another vehicle in the Thames Valley Police area, where the suspects reportedly smashed up a car with a hammer.

Hammer Recovered, Suspects in Custody

Officers recovered the hammer from inside the Insignia. Both suspects were detained at Leamington Spa Custody before being handed over to Thames Valley Police for further questioning.