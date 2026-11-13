Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MIRCOSOFT OUTAGE Hampshire Police confirm 999 and 101 services unaffected by worldwide Microsoft outage

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has reassured residents that emergency calls and police response services remain operational despite a major Microsoft outage disrupting systems across the UK.

The force issued a statement on Friday morning (13 November) confirming that its ability to answer and respond to both 999 and 101 calls had not been affected.

However, officers warned that some online reporting forms could be disrupted by the technical problems affecting Microsoft Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services.

The worldwide outage has affected businesses, police forces, NHS organisations and other public services, leaving some users unable to access emails and online systems.

Police reassure public emergency response remains operational

In a statement, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said:

We can confirm that our ability to answer and respond to 999 and 101 calls has not been impacted by the widely reported issues with Microsoft.

The force urged people to continue calling 999 in emergencies and to use 101 for time-critical incidents that do not require an emergency response.

Officers also sought to reassure residents concerned about whether the outage could prevent police from responding to incidents.

We know that the current situation will be causing concern for many this morning but our ability to respond to emergencies has not been compromised.

Online police reporting forms may be affected

Although telephone services remain operational, the force acknowledged that some online forms could be affected.

Officers and police staff are continuing their normal duties, including patrols and responding to incidents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The force asked residents to be patient while technical problems affecting online reporting systems are resolved.

Other police forces across the UK have also reported difficulties receiving online crime reports because of the Microsoft outage.

How to contact Hampshire Police during the outage

Residents should continue to use 999 for emergencies, including situations involving an immediate threat to life or a crime in progress.

For non-emergency matters requiring a time-critical response, callers should use 101 rather than relying on an online submission that may be delayed.

Further information is available through the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary contact page.

Microsoft engineers are continuing work to restore affected systems, but the company has not confirmed a time for full recovery.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Jewellery fraudster convicted after victims lose more than £1.15 million

FRAUD CHARGES Two Charged Over Alleged £1 Million Fraud Linked to Vulnerable Adults’ Care Business in Kent

UK News

ALL CHANGE HMP Rochester to house only sex offenders from December

Crime

DEALER JAILED Totnes Drug Dealer Max Ogilvie Jailed After Police Find More Than £18,000 of Heroin and Cocaine in BMW

UK News

PUB BRAWL Kent Police Release CCTV Images After Five People Assaulted Outside Maidstone Pub

UK News

SOUND OF MUSIC Wiltshire Police Detective to Perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall in Fairytale-Themed Concert

UK News

MISSING BRIT British Woman, 72, Missing From Marella Voyager Cruise Ship in Atlantic as Coast Guard Issues Urgent Alert

UK News

STABBED FIVE TIMES Chloe Watson Dransfield Murder Trial: Girl, 16, Stabbed Five Times During ‘Planned Fight Over Boy’, Court Told

UK News
Cowes Floating Bridge Sparks Quick Fix to Keep Fireworks Afloat After Mechanical Fault

SERIOUS INJURIES Boy, 15, Suffers Serious Facial Injuries After Being Hit by Firework in Sherford Field

UK News

DEADLY BLAZES Climate Change Tripled Area Burned by Spain and Portugal Wildfires as 42,000 Fled Deadly Blazes, Scientists Find

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Hendon FC Mourns Death of American Supporter Marina Reznor After Short Illness

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Willesden Magistrates' Court

DRIVER CHARGED Man Charged After Woman in Her 70s Killed in Wembley Van Collision

UK News

OFF THE TRACKS Freight Train Derailed at Barking Station After Travelling More Than a Mile With Wagon Off the Tracks

UK News

TRIAL UPDATE Chloe Watson Dransfield Murder Trial: Witness Tells Jury She Heard Kayla Smith Threaten to Stab Teenager

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Heroic Rescue: Man Pulled from River Medway in Maidstone by Kent Firefighters and Paramedics

LONG DELAYS A21 southbound closed near Tonbridge after coach fire as emergency crews attend

UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Woman seriously injured after being blown over while filming air ambulance take-off near Southend Airport

UK News

CYBER ATTACK Microsoft outage hits UK police, NHS and schools as worldwide disruption affects hundreds of thousands

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

COACH BLAZE Person treated for smoke inhalation as coach fire closes A21 near Tonbridge

UK News

BRING HER HOME Urgent police appeal to find missing 14-year-old Lorena last seen in Fleet, Hampshire

UK News

SHOT AT ANPR camera shot with air rifle and destroyed on busy Swindon road as council faces thousands in replacement costs

UK News
Watch Live