Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has reassured residents that emergency calls and police response services remain operational despite a major Microsoft outage disrupting systems across the UK.

The force issued a statement on Friday morning (13 November) confirming that its ability to answer and respond to both 999 and 101 calls had not been affected.

However, officers warned that some online reporting forms could be disrupted by the technical problems affecting Microsoft Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services.

The worldwide outage has affected businesses, police forces, NHS organisations and other public services, leaving some users unable to access emails and online systems.

Police reassure public emergency response remains operational

In a statement, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said:

We can confirm that our ability to answer and respond to 999 and 101 calls has not been impacted by the widely reported issues with Microsoft.

The force urged people to continue calling 999 in emergencies and to use 101 for time-critical incidents that do not require an emergency response.

Officers also sought to reassure residents concerned about whether the outage could prevent police from responding to incidents.

We know that the current situation will be causing concern for many this morning but our ability to respond to emergencies has not been compromised.

Online police reporting forms may be affected

Although telephone services remain operational, the force acknowledged that some online forms could be affected.

Officers and police staff are continuing their normal duties, including patrols and responding to incidents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The force asked residents to be patient while technical problems affecting online reporting systems are resolved.

Other police forces across the UK have also reported difficulties receiving online crime reports because of the Microsoft outage.

How to contact Hampshire Police during the outage

Residents should continue to use 999 for emergencies, including situations involving an immediate threat to life or a crime in progress.

For non-emergency matters requiring a time-critical response, callers should use 101 rather than relying on an online submission that may be delayed.

Further information is available through the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary contact page.

Microsoft engineers are continuing work to restore affected systems, but the company has not confirmed a time for full recovery.