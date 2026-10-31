Watch Live
  • Home
  • Road Traffic Collisions - UK News

BLUE EYE BOY Heartbroken mum pays tribute to Harley Hartley, 15, after fatal Bradford motorcycle crash

A heartbroken mother has paid tribute to her 15-year-old son after he died from injuries sustained in a collision between a car and an off-road electric motorcycle in Bradford.

Harley Hartley was seriously hurt in the collision on School Street in Bierley at around 5.30pm on Thursday, 1 October.

The teenager, who was riding the electric motorcycle, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Wednesday, 28 October.

Mother’s tribute to Harley Hartley

In a moving tribute released through West Yorkshire Police, Harley’s mother described him as the light of her life.

She said: “I always longed for a boy and after three girls I finally got him, my life felt complete. Chunky 9lb 2oz blue eyed boy. He would do anything for anyone all you had to do was ask.

“Now I’m left numb, broken hearted, every emotion you could ever feel. My son, the light of my life, you knew exactly how to play me to get anything and everything you wanted.

“You will forever be my number one, I got you son always, love Mum.”

 

Screenshot 2026 10 31 At 11.13.46

 

Police appeal for witnesses and footage

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a collision involving a black Audi S3 and an off-road electric motorcycle.

The force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate what happened.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle beforehand or has dashcam or other footage which could help establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the force’s online Live Chat service, quoting reference 13260559556.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three Escape Unharmed as Fire Rips Through Erith Flat in Early Morning Blaze

FIVE RESCUED Breaking: 60 firefighters tackle Thamesmead shop blaze as residents evacuated from flats above

UK News
Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

HIT BY A BUS Stoke Newington Church Street cordoned off after reports of bus hitting cyclist

UK News

MAN DOWN Tributes pour in for much-loved Bakers Recovery operator Paul Neale following his death

UK News

CAR BOMB Homes evacuated in Poole after suspected explosive device found in parked car

UK News

FARAGE RAPIST Nigel Farage security guard jailed for rape after working on Reform UK campaign while charged

UK News

FALL FROM HEIGHT Man seriously injured after fall from height closes A3(M) near Bedhampton

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News
Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

ATTEMPT MURDER CHARGE Man, 52, charged with attempted murder after boy, 16, attacked in Torquay McDonald’s

Court News, Crime, UK News

DEPORTED Five Britons arrested near Dunkirk over alleged intimidation of migrants

Crime, UK News, World News

MAJOR ROUTE CLOSED Major emergency response as A23 London Road blocked after crash near Crawley

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News

HALLOWEEN HORROR ATTACK Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in stabbing near Trowbridge Tesco

Breaking News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge closure alert reports police-led incident and severe M25 delays

UK News

FOOLISH Young Bob claims French police seized gas mask while filming Paris protests

UK News, US News

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Attempted Murder Arrest After Range Rover Hits Two Men at Brighton Marina

National News
MORE FOR YOU

KNIFE ATTACK Man, 49, stabbed near Walthamstow Central as police close station entrance

UK News

NINE DEAD Business jet carrying nine crashes into Florida neighbourhood in huge fireball

World News, UK News
A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man charged with attempted murder after Woolwich shooting leaves victim critically injured

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News

MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

UK News
Watch Live