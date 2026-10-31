A heartbroken mother has paid tribute to her 15-year-old son after he died from injuries sustained in a collision between a car and an off-road electric motorcycle in Bradford.

Harley Hartley was seriously hurt in the collision on School Street in Bierley at around 5.30pm on Thursday, 1 October.

The teenager, who was riding the electric motorcycle, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Wednesday, 28 October.

Mother’s tribute to Harley Hartley

In a moving tribute released through West Yorkshire Police, Harley’s mother described him as the light of her life.

She said: “I always longed for a boy and after three girls I finally got him, my life felt complete. Chunky 9lb 2oz blue eyed boy. He would do anything for anyone all you had to do was ask.

“Now I’m left numb, broken hearted, every emotion you could ever feel. My son, the light of my life, you knew exactly how to play me to get anything and everything you wanted.

“You will forever be my number one, I got you son always, love Mum.”

Police appeal for witnesses and footage

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a collision involving a black Audi S3 and an off-road electric motorcycle.

The force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate what happened.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle beforehand or has dashcam or other footage which could help establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the force’s online Live Chat service, quoting reference 13260559556.