Hastings RNLI volunteers launched twice in less than six hours on Friday, including an evening operation to bring a motorboat carrying three people to safety off the Sussex coast.

The station’s inshore lifeboat was first tasked to an incident at St Leonards during the afternoon of Friday, 30 October.

RNLI launch records show a callout at 2.39pm. According to a report shared by Sussex Coast Incident News Page, the crew was subsequently stood down after the incident was resolved.

Motorboat assisted near Jury’s Gap

At 8.09pm, Hastings’ all-weather lifeboat launched following reports of a small motorboat in difficulty with three people aboard, east of Jury’s Gap near the East Sussex and Kent border.

The vessel was considered at risk of becoming a hazard to other marine traffic, according to the local incident report.

Volunteer crew members took the motorboat under tow and brought it into Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne.

Volunteers finish in early hours

Following the operation, the lifeboat returned to Hastings, where sea-going and shore-based volunteers cleaned and prepared the vessel for its next emergency launch.

The local report said the volunteers finally left the station at around 3.30am on Saturday, 31 October.

No injuries have been reported in the account available to UKNIP. The exact cause of the motorboat’s difficulty has not been established.

The RNLI’s Hastings lifeboat station records confirm launch times of 2.39pm and 8.09pm on Friday. Further details of the incidents have been attributed to Sussex Coast Incident News Page.

Anyone in danger at sea should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.