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BLUE BADGE SCAM Hayes woman ordered to pay £2,514 after using mother’s Blue Badge to park outside school

A woman who used her mother’s disabled parking badge to leave her Audi A5 on a single yellow line near a primary school has been ordered to pay more than £2,500.

Sazia Ahmed, 41, of East Avenue, Hayes, was caught displaying the Blue Badge while her mother, the registered holder, was at home.

The offence was uncovered during a joint operation involving Hillingdon Council’s counter-fraud team, parking enforcement officers and police near Dr Triplett’s Primary School.

Ahmed later admitted wrongfully using the badge and appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

She was ordered to pay a total of £2,514.

Audi A5 spotted on yellow line during school pick-up

The investigation followed complaints about vehicles displaying Blue Badges while parking on single yellow lines near the school during drop-off and collection times.

On 19 March, enforcement officers spotted an Audi A5 parked on a single yellow line at approximately 3.15pm.

A Blue Badge was clearly displayed on the dashboard.

When officers approached the vehicle and checked the permit, Ahmed admitted it belonged to her mother.

However, her mother was not in the car and was at home.

Officers explained that Blue Badges can only be used when the registered holder is travelling in the vehicle or when a driver is collecting or dropping off the holder.

Ahmed acknowledged that she had used the badge without her mother being present.

The permit was seized so it could be returned to the council.

Magistrates order woman to pay £2,514

Ahmed admitted wrongful use of a Blue Badge, contrary to the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

At Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, she was ordered to pay:

  • £207 fine
  • £2,224 towards prosecution costs
  • £83 victim surcharge

The combined financial penalty came to £2,514.

Hillingdon Council warns against Blue Badge misuse

Councillor Eddie Lavery, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, condemned the misuse of parking permits intended for people with disabilities.

He said: “Blue Badges are intended for residents who need to legitimately access services and places where they would otherwise struggle, and using a badge in this way demonstrated a clear disregard for the rules.”

He added: “The council will continue to take the toughest action the law allows against those who abuse the system in our borough.”

What do the X and Y markings on a Blue Badge mean?

Blue Badges contain security information that can help enforcement officers identify suspected misuse.

According to Department for Transport guidance, the badge’s unique serial number includes a gender marker:

  • X identifies badges issued with a male marker.
  • Y identifies badges issued with a female marker.

The badge number also incorporates the registered holder’s month and year of birth, along with the expiry date.

These features help enforcement officers check whether a permit is being used correctly.

The guidance also requires officers to handle checks sensitively, including where a badge holder has undergone or is undergoing gender reassignment.

How to report Blue Badge misuse

Blue Badges are issued to eligible people with disabilities or health conditions affecting their mobility, helping them park closer to essential services.

They must not be used by relatives or friends for their own convenience when the badge holder is not travelling with them or being collected or dropped off.

Suspected misuse in Hillingdon can be reported anonymously through the council’s website.

Residents can submit information at www.hillingdon.gov.uk/report-fraud.

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