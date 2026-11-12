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TRIBUTES PAID Hendon FC Mourns Death of American Supporter Marina Reznor After Short Illness

Hendon Football Club has announced the death of one of its most dedicated supporters, Marina Reznor, who helped transform the club’s online presence despite living in the United States.

Marina died on Tuesday 10 November 2026 following a short illness, leaving the north-west London football club mourning another loss just days after being struck by tragedy.

A member of the club’s Supporters Association and Supporters Trust committees, Marina played an important role in developing Hendon’s online shop, website, mobile app and membership schemes.

The club paid tribute to her contribution in an emotional statement published on Wednesday 11 November.

From American Romance Novelist to Hendon FC Supporter

Marina’s connection with Hendon FC began in an unusual way.

After publishing Kingsbury Town romance novels, she discovered the football club through social media.

Her growing interest eventually brought her to Silver Jubilee Park in Kingsbury, where she visited the club and developed a lasting connection with its supporters.

Although based in the United States, Marina became closely involved in Hendon’s activities, helping the supporter-owned club reach new audiences online.

Her involvement went far beyond following matches from overseas.

Helped Transform Club’s Website, Shop and Membership Schemes

Over several years, Marina became an active member of both the Hendon FC Supporters Association and Supporters Trust committees.

She helped overhaul the club’s online shop and contributed significantly to the design and development of its new website and mobile app.

Marina also helped develop new Supporters Trust membership levels, intended to generate additional funds for the club.

Her work strengthened Hendon’s digital presence and contributed to its efforts to build a sustainable future through supporter involvement.

The club described the contribution she had made over recent years as immense.

Hendon FC Devastated by Second Tragedy in a Week

In its tribute, Hendon FC said Marina had become an important part of the club’s community despite the thousands of miles separating her American home from Silver Jubilee Park.

The club described the news as another sudden and tragic loss for the Hendon family.

Her death comes during an exceptionally difficult period for the club, which has been mourning the death of midfielder Ezekiel Williams, aged 26.

Williams died earlier in November following an incident in Milton Keynes that became the subject of a murder investigation.

Marina’s death has brought further sadness to a club already grieving.

Tributes to Marina Reznor and Her Family

Hendon FC expressed its condolences to Marina’s husband, Joe, their children and her wider family and friends.

The club’s tribute reflected the strength of the relationships Marina had developed with fellow supporters and volunteers.

Her contribution to Hendon will continue through the digital projects, online shop and membership initiatives she helped develop.

The club has not disclosed further details about her illness or announced funeral arrangements.

Source: Hendon FC official tribute.

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