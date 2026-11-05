The killer of Southampton university student Henry Nowak has had his minimum prison sentence increased from 21 to 25 years after senior judges ruled his original punishment was unduly lenient.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, murdered the 18-year-old student in Southampton on 3 December 2025 before filming him as he lay dying and falsely telling police he had been the victim of a racist attack.

Digwa had sought to have his sentence reduced, arguing that the original minimum term was excessive.

But three Court of Appeal judges rejected his challenge on Thursday, 5 November 2026, and instead increased the minimum term by four years following a referral by Attorney General Ellie Reeves.

The decision means Digwa must serve at least 25 years before he can be considered for release on parole.

Court of Appeal rules original sentence was too lenient

Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, sitting alongside Mr Justice Nicklin and Mr Justice Wall, ruled that the 21-year minimum term failed to reflect the seriousness of the murder.

Digwa had been sentenced to life imprisonment at Southampton Crown Court on 1 June after being convicted of murdering Henry.

During the appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, judges considered the repeated use of a large knife, Digwa’s conduct after the attack and his attempts to conceal what had happened.

Baroness Carr said the original sentence was “not only lenient, but unduly lenient”.

The judges concluded that a minimum term of 25 years was appropriate after considering the aggravating and mitigating factors.

They also rejected Digwa’s attempt to secure a shorter sentence.

Henry Nowak stabbed to death while walking home

Henry, a first-year student at the University of Southampton, was walking home on the evening of 3 December 2025 when he encountered Digwa.

The two men did not know each other.

Digwa was carrying a large dagger associated with Sikh religious practice when the confrontation took place.

He stabbed Henry in the chest and repeatedly wounded him in the abdomen and legs.

The teenager sustained fatal injuries.

Rather than helping him, Digwa filmed Henry as he attempted to get away and continued recording while he lay dying.

Killer falsely accused victim of racist attack

Following the stabbing, Digwa falsely told responding police officers that Henry had racially abused him and attacked him.

The false account contributed to officers initially treating the dying teenager as a suspect.

Police body-worn footage subsequently showed Henry being handcuffed while seriously injured, prompting widespread concern about the emergency response.

The case has led to scrutiny of the actions of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, including the treatment Henry received in his final moments.

An independent investigation by the police watchdog is examining the response.

Judges consider filming and attempts to conceal evidence

During the Court of Appeal hearing, lawyers acting for the Attorney General argued that the original sentence had not adequately reflected the cruelty involved in the killing.

Jonathan Polnay KC highlighted the repeated stabbing of an unarmed victim, Digwa’s filming of Henry and his attempts to mislead emergency responders.

The court also heard how Digwa arranged for his mother, Kiran Kaur, to remove the murder weapon and conceal it at the family home.

Baroness Carr said the judges had examined the video evidence recorded by Digwa.

She described the additional distress caused by his conduct towards Henry as he lay dying.

The judges determined that the seriousness of the offending justified a substantially higher minimum term.

Killer’s mother abandons separate sentence appeal

Digwa’s mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, had also been due to challenge her sentence at the Court of Appeal.

She was jailed for three years after being convicted of assisting an offender by helping conceal the murder weapon.

However, the court was told that Kaur had abandoned her appeal.

Her sentence remains unchanged.

Henry’s family have previously criticised reports that she could be released before the end of 2026 under early-release arrangements.

No confirmed release date was announced during Thursday’s hearing.

Attorney General welcomes increased sentence

Attorney General Ellie Reeves welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision.

She said: “The brutality and cruelty of this case horrified me, and I know that feeling is shared by the British public. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase the minimum term of Digwa’s life sentence.”

She added that her thoughts remained with Henry’s family and loved ones.

The ruling followed a referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme, which allows certain Crown Court sentences to be reconsidered.

Independent review into Henry Nowak murder

The murder and subsequent police response are also the subject of an independent review announced by the Home Secretary.

Former Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk KC has been appointed to examine whether opportunities to prevent Henry’s death were missed.

The review will consider information held about Digwa before the killing, including whether relevant warnings or concerns were acted upon.

It will also examine how Henry’s family were treated by criminal justice agencies after his death.

For Henry’s family, the Court of Appeal ruling marks a further stage in their pursuit of accountability following the murder of the 18-year-old student.