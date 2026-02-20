A Herne Bay burglar has been locked up for two and a half years after smashing a window and trying to break into a woman’s home.
Swift Police Response Nabs Suspect
Kent Police sprang into action at 11.30am on Monday, 12 January 2026, when a woman called emergency services. She reported an unknown man smashing her window and attempting to get inside.
Officers arrived within four minutes, but the intruder, 61-year-old Clifford Airey from Canterbury, had already fled. Thanks to the quick thinking of members of the public who pointed the way, police chased him down on foot.
During the arrest, they recovered two screwdrivers discarded in a nearby bush – tools Airey had clearly brought to break in.
Stolen Items Recovered, Burglar Faces Court
- Victim’s passport and bus card seized
- £385 cash and car keys recovered
- Airey is charged with burglary and going equipped for theft
Airey pleaded guilty at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court the very next day. On Tuesday, 17 February, Canterbury Crown Court sentenced him to 876 days behind bars — just under two and a half years.
Detective Praises Police and Public for Quick Action
“This was a frightening incident for the victim and her young family,” said Detective Constable Lois Goodman. “I’m pleased the court took this deeply intrusive crime seriously.
I want to commend the swift actions of our officers and the members of the public who helped. Their quick response led to the prompt arrest and prosecution of the suspect.”