A Herne Bay burglar has been locked up for two and a half years after smashing a window and trying to break into a woman’s home.

Swift Police Response Nabs Suspect

Kent Police sprang into action at 11.30am on Monday, 12 January 2026, when a woman called emergency services. She reported an unknown man smashing her window and attempting to get inside.

Officers arrived within four minutes, but the intruder, 61-year-old Clifford Airey from Canterbury, had already fled. Thanks to the quick thinking of members of the public who pointed the way, police chased him down on foot.

During the arrest, they recovered two screwdrivers discarded in a nearby bush – tools Airey had clearly brought to break in.

Stolen Items Recovered, Burglar Faces Court

Victim’s passport and bus card seized

£385 cash and car keys recovered

Airey is charged with burglary and going equipped for theft

Airey pleaded guilty at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court the very next day. On Tuesday, 17 February, Canterbury Crown Court sentenced him to 876 days behind bars — just under two and a half years.

Detective Praises Police and Public for Quick Action