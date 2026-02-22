PC Ryan Davis’s life was shattered on Good Friday after a brutal attack during an undercover operation in Hereford. The West Mercia police officer now faces serious injuries and a tough mental health battle following the savage assault.

Undercover Sting Turns Violent

PC Davis was protecting vulnerable women and girls when he and colleagues stepped in to break up a vicious street brawl on Union Street. The trouble began as a savage beating of a man by Richard and Alex Quinn, a ruthless father and son duo.

Last September, both men were found guilty of assault. The violence spiralled further when Richard’s wife, Carolynn Quinn, attacked two police officers, leading to her conviction for assaulting emergency workers. Alongside her was Robynn Quinn, charged for the same crime.

Quinn Women Fined for Assaulting Police

Carolynn Quinn, 44, of Bridge Street, Hereford, and Robynn Quinn, 22, of Fownhope, were fined a combined total of over £2,500 after assaulting two female officers during the early hours of 30 March. Both officers suffered slight injuries in the attack.

Carolynn was fined £1,780.

Robynn was fined £780.

Fines included compensation to one of the officers.

Detective Constable Jeffrey Dube said: “No one should expect to come to work and be assaulted. We welcome this result from the courts which sends a clear message that any kind of assault on any emergency worker is unacceptable.”

Ruthless Quinns Leave PC Davis Broken

The savage attack on PC Davis didn’t stop with the first fight. Richard and Alex unleashed pure violence — leaving the officer with a dislocated, broken ankle, a fractured lower leg, multiple other breaks, and deep facial wounds including eye damage.

Despite being battered, outnumbered, and on the ground, PC Davis endured relentless punches, kicks, stomps, and even an attempted strangling. Other members of the Quinn family attacked his fellow officers, turning the scene into utter chaos.

Quinn Family Locked Up for Brutal Assault

After months of gruelling operations and rehab, PC Davis continues to fight back from his physical and mental scars.

Justice caught up with the Quinns. Richard Quinn, 49, was jailed for four years and three months for grievous bodily harm and assault. His son Alex, 20, was locked up for three years and ten months at a young offenders’ institute for the same brutal crimes.