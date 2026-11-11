A 24-year-old Polish police officer who was shot three times while confronting a gunman responsible for killing six people in Kraków is recovering in hospital after helping bring the deadly rampage to an end.

Senior Constable Jakub Kulik and his patrol partner, Senior Constable Artur Morański, 27, were among the first officers to respond when a gunman opened fire on crowds in the historic centre of the Polish city on Saturday 7 November 2026.

The pair were seriously wounded during a close-range exchange of gunfire with the attacker, who had driven into Kraków’s Main Market Square and begun shooting at pedestrians.

Despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Kulik helped stop the attacker before additional officers arrived.

Both policemen were rushed to hospital in critical condition and placed in medically induced comas.

Polish authorities confirmed on Sunday that both officers had regained consciousness. By Tuesday, their conditions were reported to be improving, although they remained in hospital.

Their actions have prompted an outpouring of admiration across Poland, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk describing them as genuine heroes.

Police Responded Within 23 Seconds of Emergency Call

The attack began shortly after 3pm on Saturday when a gunman drove into Kraków’s Main Market Square, one of the country’s busiest tourist destinations.

Armed with a military-style rifle and wearing protective equipment, he opened fire on people in the square.

Six people were killed, including a British national, while at least 15 others were injured.

Polish police confirmed that the first patrol began responding just 23 seconds after the initial emergency report.

Kulik and Morański, who were operating nearby, entered the square from Sienna Street and pursued the attacker as he drove towards the Kazimierz district.

The confrontation ended near the junction of Dietla and Stradomska streets.

According to accounts given to Polish media by police sources, the gunman opened fire on the officers after crashing his vehicle.

Both were hit.

Despite his injuries, Kulik returned fire, helping to incapacitate the gunman and prevent him from continuing the attack.

Officer Shot Three Times During Gun Battle

Kulik suffered three gunshot wounds during the confrontation.

His injuries were described as extremely serious, and he underwent emergency surgery after being taken to hospital.

Morański was also wounded during the exchange of fire.

Video footage from the scene showed an officer firing at the attacker at close range before collapsing.

The two policemen were subsequently placed in medically induced comas while doctors treated their injuries.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński confirmed that both officers had regained consciousness.

Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office subsequently confirmed the development.

By Tuesday 10 November, Kraków Mayor Łukasz Gibała said both officers were making encouraging progress.

He indicated that their conditions had improved substantially, although their recovery remained under medical supervision.

Surgeons Dining Nearby Rushed to Help Victims

In an extraordinary coincidence, two experienced surgeons from Kraków’s University Hospital were eating lunch near the scene when the shooting began.

Professor Michał Pędziwiatr and Dr Mateusz Wierdak rushed to help those injured after the gunfire stopped.

The hospital confirmed their presence to Polish news outlet Wirtualna Polska.

Both doctors provided medical assistance at the scene before casualties were transferred to hospital.

Other bystanders, including medical professionals and volunteers, also helped wounded people in the aftermath of the attack.

Their actions formed part of the emergency response that followed one of Poland’s deadliest mass shootings in recent history.

From Army Paratrooper to Police Officer

Kulik’s background has attracted considerable attention since his role in stopping the gunman became public.

Originally from Bielsko-Biała in southern Poland, the 24-year-old previously served in the Polish Armed Forces.

He was a member of the 18th Bielsko Airborne Battalion, part of Poland’s 6th Airborne Brigade.

The unit confirmed that Kulik had left military service relatively recently to pursue a career in policing.

During his military service, he was also deployed to the Polish-Belarusian border.

Following his departure from the army, Kulik joined the Polish Police and became a member of the patrol and intelligence unit at Kraków’s First Police Station.

His commanding officers have praised his professionalism and decisive response to the shooting.

Volunteer Firefighter for Almost a Decade

Alongside his military and police careers, Kulik has spent approximately ten years volunteering with the fire service in his hometown.

He is a member of OSP Leszczyny, a volunteer fire brigade in Bielsko-Biała.

Colleagues described him as someone who had dedicated much of his life to helping others.

Fellow volunteer firefighter Szymon Caputa said the brigade was extremely proud of Kulik.

Although Kulik now works in Kraków, he has continued maintaining links with the volunteer firefighters in Leszczyny.

Members of the brigade appealed for blood donations following his injuries, while messages of support were shared across Poland.

Police Partner’s First Concern Was for Injured Colleague

Morański, who was also critically wounded while confronting the gunman, has received widespread praise for his courage.

According to Jan Golba, mayor of Muszyna, the 27-year-old’s first words after regaining consciousness were a question about his colleague.

“Is Kuba alive?” he reportedly asked, using the familiar form of Jakub’s name.

Both officers served in the same Kraków police unit.

Their superiors described them as committed officers whose rapid intervention helped prevent further loss of life.

Kraków Gunman Dies in Hospital

The attacker, identified as 24-year-old Michał Oksiński, was shot during the confrontation with police and taken into custody.

He underwent multiple operations but died in hospital on Monday, 9 November.

Investigators subsequently discovered the bodies of his parents and sister at the family’s home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, approximately 150 kilometres from Kraków.

Authorities believe the three may have been killed before the attack in the city centre.

Polish prosecutors are investigating the mass shooting as a suspected terrorist offence.

Officials have said they are examining possible extremist influences, although a definitive motive has not yet been established.

The attack has left Poland mourning the six people killed, while the police officers who confronted the gunman continue their recovery.

For Kulik and Morański, the incident has brought national recognition for their actions during an emergency in which they placed themselves directly in the path of an armed attacker.