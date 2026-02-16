A 52-year-old man has been locked up after a heroin haul was sniffed out right outside Chester Train Station. Richard Roberts, homeless and desperate, was caught red-handed in a slick police dog operation.

How the Sniffer Dog Snagged the Drug Dealer

On the morning of Saturday 28 June 2025, cops set up a passive drugs dog search near Chester Station. Just before 11:20am, Roberts emerged from the station and the dog gave a sharp alert.

Officers knew Roberts had a shady past linked to drug dealing. A quick search found 20 wraps of heroin tucked in a small black bag, a suspected burner phone, and £700 in cash.

Roberts was arrested on the spot and later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Police Praise Canine Hero for Major Bust

“We regularly carry out operations in Chester, including passive drugs dog searches, to disrupt criminal activity,” said PC Bregazzi.

“This case highlights how officers’ expertise and the keen nose of our four-legged colleagues are vital in the fight against illegal drugs.”

“Roberts was no match for our dog, and now he’s facing jail time.”

At Chester Crown Court on Monday, 9 February, Roberts was sentenced to 21 months behind bars. Thanks to a sharp-nosed pooch, Chester’s streets just got a little safer.