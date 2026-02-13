A 22-year-old man has been jailed for nearly five years after stabbing a man twice during a terrifying attack in Thundridge.
Samuel Clarke Sentenced at St Albans Crown Court
Samuel Clarke, from Wormald Close, Hertford, was handed a prison sentence of four years and eight months on Monday, 9 February. The sentence followed his guilty plea to the stabbing incident.
Violent Incident on Woodlands Road
- Police were called just after 9pm on Monday, 1 September 2025, following an altercation between two men at an address on Woodlands Road.
- The victim suffered two stab wounds to his abdomen and feared for his life.
- Clarke was arrested the same night as East Herts CID launched a full investigation.
Additional Charges and Court Drama
Clarke was also charged with making threats to kill in a separate knife-related incident in Hertford during August. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty in a November hearing.
“You act in the most outrageous manner… you stabbed him twice… he ran away believing he would die. You should be under no illusions; he easily could have…” – Judge sentencing Clarke
A restraining order now bans Clarke from contacting his victim as he begins his jail term.