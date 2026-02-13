Watch Live
KNIFE ATTACK Hertford Man Locked Up for Brutal Stabbing in Thundridge

Published: 2:40 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 2:40 pm February 13, 2026

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for nearly five years after stabbing a man twice during a terrifying attack in Thundridge.

Samuel Clarke Sentenced at St Albans Crown Court

Samuel Clarke, from Wormald Close, Hertford, was handed a prison sentence of four years and eight months on Monday, 9 February. The sentence followed his guilty plea to the stabbing incident.

Violent Incident on Woodlands Road

  • Police were called just after 9pm on Monday, 1 September 2025, following an altercation between two men at an address on Woodlands Road.
  • The victim suffered two stab wounds to his abdomen and feared for his life.
  • Clarke was arrested the same night as East Herts CID launched a full investigation.

Additional Charges and Court Drama

Clarke was also charged with making threats to kill in a separate knife-related incident in Hertford during August. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty in a November hearing.

“You act in the most outrageous manner… you stabbed him twice… he ran away believing he would die. You should be under no illusions; he easily could have…” – Judge sentencing Clarke

A restraining order now bans Clarke from contacting his victim as he begins his jail term.

Watch Live