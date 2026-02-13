A 22-year-old man has been jailed for nearly five years after stabbing a man twice during a terrifying attack in Thundridge.

Samuel Clarke Sentenced at St Albans Crown Court

Samuel Clarke, from Wormald Close, Hertford, was handed a prison sentence of four years and eight months on Monday, 9 February. The sentence followed his guilty plea to the stabbing incident.

Violent Incident on Woodlands Road

Police were called just after 9pm on Monday, 1 September 2025, following an altercation between two men at an address on Woodlands Road.

The victim suffered two stab wounds to his abdomen and feared for his life.

Clarke was arrested the same night as East Herts CID launched a full investigation.

Additional Charges and Court Drama

Clarke was also charged with making threats to kill in a separate knife-related incident in Hertford during August. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty in a November hearing.

“You act in the most outrageous manner… you stabbed him twice… he ran away believing he would die. You should be under no illusions; he easily could have…” – Judge sentencing Clarke

A restraining order now bans Clarke from contacting his victim as he begins his jail term.