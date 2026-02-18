HGV Driver Arrested After Deadly Hit-and-Run in Halifax

A 59-year-old HGV driver was arrested following a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Halifax town centre.

Serious Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill

The smash happened around 10:29am on Broad Street, close to the crossroads with Orange Street. Emergency services rushed to the scene, with police cordons and several squad cars spotted. Ambulances were also present, but the severity of injuries only became clear later.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix confirmed: “A629 Broad Street in both directions closed, slow traffic from Waterhouse Street to Pellon Lane.” Drivers were urged to avoid the area as chaos gripped Halifax town centre.

Tragic Toll: 72-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies

West Yorkshire Police revealed the pedestrian, a 72-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 59-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

“Emergency services are at the scene of what is thought to be a serious road traffic collision on Broad Street, Halifax. Motorists are advised to avoid the area,” West Yorkshire Police said.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating. They’re asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses should contact police on 101 or via the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13260098590.