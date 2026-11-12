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MAJOR PROBLEMS HMP Bedford Records 35 Attacks on Prison Officers in Three Months as Monitors Expose Violence and Overcrowding

Prison officers at HMP Bedford were assaulted 35 times in just three months, including three serious attacks, as independent monitors warned the jail had the highest rates of violence among reception prisons in England and Wales.

The findings, published by the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) on Tuesday 10 November 2026, reveal continuing concerns about staff safety, overcrowding, drug smuggling and conditions inside the Bedfordshire prison.

Between April and June 2026, officers recorded 35 assaults on staff, equivalent to an attack roughly every two or three days.

The report also revealed that nearly 100 insecure windows remained vulnerable to contraband being thrown into the prison, while 74% of prisoners responding to an internal food survey said they were still hungry after meals.

Despite the serious concerns, monitors acknowledged improvements in healthcare, the amount of time prisoners spend outside their cells and efforts to reduce drug use.

Prison Officers Attacked Every Two or Three Days

The IMB’s annual report, covering July 2025 to June 2026, found that HMP Bedford had the highest rates of both prisoner-on-prisoner and prisoner-on-staff assaults among reception prisons.

Prison records showed an average of 10 to 15 assaults on officers each month.

Of the 35 assaults recorded between April and June, three were classified as serious.

Monitors found that younger prisoners were disproportionately involved. Those aged 18 to 29 were responsible for 65% of staff assaults during the three-month period, despite representing just 36% of the prison population.

Gang affiliations were also identified as a significant factor, with almost half of assaults involving prisoners associated with local gangs or organised crime groups.

The care and segregation unit was a particular concern, with spitting and throwing liquids accounting for half of staff assaults in that area.

However, the report emphasised that most assaults were not serious and that unprovoked attacks on officers were rare.

Nearly 100 Insecure Windows Raise Drug Smuggling Concerns

The Board highlighted continuing weaknesses in the prison’s security infrastructure.

Nearly 100 windows remained insecure, making it easier for illicit items to enter the establishment when thrown over perimeter barriers.

While monitors found evidence that drug use had reduced, they warned that the ageing windows continued to present a serious security problem.

The report called for action to make the windows secure and reduce opportunities for contraband to enter the prison.

Three-Quarters of Prisoners Report Feeling Hungry

Food provision emerged as another significant concern.

In a survey conducted by the prison in January 2026, 74% of respondents said they felt hungry after meals, while 76% complained that the same food was served too frequently.

A separate Independent Monitoring Board survey of 233 prisoners found that 64% believed the food was not suitable and adequate.

The daily food budget remained approximately £3.29 per prisoner.

Monitors acknowledged that a new catering manager had introduced larger portions and revised menus following the complaints.

The prison kitchen also received a five-star environmental health rating from Bedford Borough Council.

However, concerns remained about food quantity, variety and the ability of prisoners to obtain their chosen meals.

Overcrowded Cells and Pest Infestations Remain Major Problems

The report raised renewed concerns about prisoners sharing accommodation originally intended for one person.

In many cases, two men were required to share a small cell containing a toilet, with limited privacy.

The Board said these living arrangements could be considered inhumane.

HMP Bedford has experienced overcrowding for many years, with its prison buildings and infrastructure struggling to meet the demands placed upon them.

Problems with cockroaches and the general condition of parts of the establishment have also continued.

Prisoners have raised concerns about cleanliness, washing facilities and ageing infrastructure.

Healthcare and Time Outside Cells Show Improvement

Despite the high assault figures, independent monitors recognised progress in several areas.

Healthcare provision had improved significantly, particularly through better management, closer cooperation between services and new outreach clinics.

The mental health team was fully staffed, while prison officers had received additional training to refer prisoners for specialist support.

Prisoners were also spending more time outside their cells, helping improve access to facilities and activities.

The introduction of a digital system called Launchpad enabled prisoners to submit applications and receive information electronically.

However, monitors warned that education and training opportunities remained limited, particularly for prisoners who spend only a short time at Bedford before being transferred or released.

Most Prisoners Said They Felt Safe Despite High Assault Rates

In its survey, the Independent Monitoring Board found that 65% of prisoners said they felt safe.

Nevertheless, the Board concluded that violence remained unacceptably high compared with other reception prisons.

The findings were reinforced by a separate inspection published by HM Inspectorate of Prisons in October 2026, which found that Bedford had the highest rate of violence among adult male prisons nationally.

That inspection also acknowledged better leadership, improved time outside cells and stronger healthcare, while identifying serious problems with drugs, living conditions and prison infrastructure.

Independent Monitors Demand Action on Prison Safety

The Independent Monitoring Board has called for further action from prison leaders and the wider prison service to address violence, security weaknesses and overcrowding.

Its concerns include the continuing high rate of assaults, the urgent need to secure prison windows, food provision and access to meaningful education and training.

The report paints a picture of a prison making operational progress but still struggling with fundamental problems affecting both staff and prisoners.

 

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