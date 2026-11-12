Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CUT OFF AND JAILED HMP Lewes Plumber Jailed After Being Paid to Secretly Contact Prisoners Using Burner Phones

A plumber who abused his access to HMP Lewes to communicate secretly with prisoners using burner mobile phones has been jailed for 14 months.

Ben Humphrey, 38, of Verbena Drive, Littlehampton, received money for his involvement in unauthorised communications with inmates at the East Sussex prison.

Investigators discovered that he had used disposable mobile phones to maintain contact with prisoners and encouraged or assisted the possession and use of illegal phones inside the jail.

Humphrey was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 5 November 2026 following a joint investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) and His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service Counter Corruption Unit.

Plumber Abused Access to Prison Cells

The offences took place during January and February 2021, when Humphrey was employed as a plumber at HMP Lewes.

His work gave him access to prisoners’ cells and other secure areas of the prison.

However, investigators established that he was maintaining contact with inmates without any legitimate reason connected to his duties.

Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that Humphrey used burner phones to communicate directly with prisoners.

Police also found that he encouraged and assisted the possession and use of illicit mobile phones within the prison.

Humphrey received payment in return for his involvement, although investigators have not disclosed how much money changed hands.

Four Offences Admitted at Court

Humphrey was charged in June 2024 following the investigation into his activities.

At a hearing in September 2026, he pleaded guilty to four offences.

These comprised two counts of transmitting, or causing the transmission of, images or sound from inside a prison for simultaneous reception outside, and two counts of encouraging or assisting the commission of an either-way offence.

He subsequently appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 5 November, where he was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment.

Detective Condemns Abuse of Trust

Detective Constable Rachel Alley, the officer in the case, said Humphrey had exploited his position for financial gain.

She said:

“Humphrey abused a position of trust for personal financial gain and used his access to a prison environment to engage in criminal activity.”

DC Alley praised the cooperation between regional organised crime investigators and the prison service’s counter-corruption specialists.

“This case highlights the effectiveness of the partnership between SEROCU and HMPPS Counter Corruption Unit. By working together, we were able to identify and investigate corrupt behaviour that had the potential to undermine the safety and security of the prison.”

She warned that people working inside prisons must meet strict standards of conduct.

“Those who work within our prisons are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity. When individuals choose to abuse their position for criminal gain, they can expect to be identified, investigated and brought before the courts.”

Prison Corruption Investigation

The investigation highlighted how access granted to contractors working inside secure establishments can be abused.

Humphrey’s role allowed him to enter areas not ordinarily accessible to members of the public, while his communications with prisoners took place outside his legitimate responsibilities.

SEROCU said it would continue working with prison authorities to identify criminal activity involving people in positions of trust.

DC Alley added:

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to identify those who exploit positions of trust for their own benefit and ensure they are held accountable for their actions.”

Humphrey’s 14-month prison sentence followed his admission of all four offences.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SERIOUS INJURIES Man, 87, Arrested After Woman Seriously Injured in Crash Outside Wakefield BMW Dealership

UK News

BUILDING CRUMBLES One Dead and Four Critically Injured as Three-Storey Building Collapses in New York, Trapping People Under Rubble

Breaking News, US News

REWARD ON OFFER £20,000 Reward Offered in Hunt for Moped Gunmen Who Shot Dead Innocent Bus Driver in Clapham

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Six Fire Engines Tackle Recycling Centre Blaze Near Cotgrave as Huge Smoke Plume Rises Over Nottinghamshire

UK News

AWAITING CROWN COURT Two Men Deny Murder of Cyclist Who Died Five Years After Being Struck by Ball Bearing in St Leonards

National News

FIREWORKS SEX ATTACK Man, 27, Arrested After Women Sexually Assaulted During Worthing Fireworks Display

National News
Queen’s Road Peckham Closed Over Suspicious Package Police Incident

SEAFRONT DEATH Man Found Dead on Hove Beach After Emergency Services Called to Seafront

National News

PEACE OUT Dorking Police Community Support Officer Bids Emotional Farewell After 22 Years Serving Surrey

UK News

LIQUID ARSON ATTACK Brenda Raymond, 80, Named as Victim of Horrific Watford Fire Attack as Police Hunt Suspect

UK News

EMERGENCY RESPONCE Chingford Avenue Closed in Both Directions After Crash as Emergency Services Attend

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CRASH HORROR Man, 19, Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends in Four-Vehicle Crash on Sticker Lane in Bradford

UK News

HGV BLAZE A19 Closed After HGV Bursts Into Flames Near Moor Farm Roundabout as Fuel Spill Causes Major Delays

UK News

ATTEMPT MURDER Man, 33, Charged With Attempted Murder of Pensioner and Three Aggravated Burglaries in Oldham

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

STABBED FIVE TIMES Chloe Watson Dransfield Murder Trial: Girl, 16, Stabbed Five Times During ‘Planned Fight Over Boy’, Court Told

UK News
Cowes Floating Bridge Sparks Quick Fix to Keep Fireworks Afloat After Mechanical Fault

SERIOUS INJURIES Boy, 15, Suffers Serious Facial Injuries After Being Hit by Firework in Sherford Field

UK News

DEADLY BLAZES Climate Change Tripled Area Burned by Spain and Portugal Wildfires as 42,000 Fled Deadly Blazes, Scientists Find

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Jewellery fraudster convicted after victims lose more than £1.15 million

FRAUD CHARGES Two Charged Over Alleged £1 Million Fraud Linked to Vulnerable Adults’ Care Business in Kent

UK News

ALL CHANGE HMP Rochester to house only sex offenders from December

Crime

DEALER JAILED Totnes Drug Dealer Max Ogilvie Jailed After Police Find More Than £18,000 of Heroin and Cocaine in BMW

UK News
Watch Live