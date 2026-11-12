A plumber who abused his access to HMP Lewes to communicate secretly with prisoners using burner mobile phones has been jailed for 14 months.

Ben Humphrey, 38, of Verbena Drive, Littlehampton, received money for his involvement in unauthorised communications with inmates at the East Sussex prison.

Investigators discovered that he had used disposable mobile phones to maintain contact with prisoners and encouraged or assisted the possession and use of illegal phones inside the jail.

Humphrey was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 5 November 2026 following a joint investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) and His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service Counter Corruption Unit.

Plumber Abused Access to Prison Cells

The offences took place during January and February 2021, when Humphrey was employed as a plumber at HMP Lewes.

His work gave him access to prisoners’ cells and other secure areas of the prison.

However, investigators established that he was maintaining contact with inmates without any legitimate reason connected to his duties.

Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that Humphrey used burner phones to communicate directly with prisoners.

Police also found that he encouraged and assisted the possession and use of illicit mobile phones within the prison.

Humphrey received payment in return for his involvement, although investigators have not disclosed how much money changed hands.

Four Offences Admitted at Court

Humphrey was charged in June 2024 following the investigation into his activities.

At a hearing in September 2026, he pleaded guilty to four offences.

These comprised two counts of transmitting, or causing the transmission of, images or sound from inside a prison for simultaneous reception outside, and two counts of encouraging or assisting the commission of an either-way offence.

He subsequently appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 5 November, where he was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment.

Detective Condemns Abuse of Trust

Detective Constable Rachel Alley, the officer in the case, said Humphrey had exploited his position for financial gain.

She said:

“Humphrey abused a position of trust for personal financial gain and used his access to a prison environment to engage in criminal activity.”

DC Alley praised the cooperation between regional organised crime investigators and the prison service’s counter-corruption specialists.

“This case highlights the effectiveness of the partnership between SEROCU and HMPPS Counter Corruption Unit. By working together, we were able to identify and investigate corrupt behaviour that had the potential to undermine the safety and security of the prison.”

She warned that people working inside prisons must meet strict standards of conduct.

“Those who work within our prisons are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity. When individuals choose to abuse their position for criminal gain, they can expect to be identified, investigated and brought before the courts.”

Prison Corruption Investigation

The investigation highlighted how access granted to contractors working inside secure establishments can be abused.

Humphrey’s role allowed him to enter areas not ordinarily accessible to members of the public, while his communications with prisoners took place outside his legitimate responsibilities.

SEROCU said it would continue working with prison authorities to identify criminal activity involving people in positions of trust.

DC Alley added:

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to identify those who exploit positions of trust for their own benefit and ensure they are held accountable for their actions.”

Humphrey’s 14-month prison sentence followed his admission of all four offences.