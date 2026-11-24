Millions of taxpayers will stop receiving their annual HMRC tax code notices through the post from February 2027 under a major move to digital communications.

HM Revenue and Customs has confirmed that around 3.5 million people who already use its Personal Tax Account or mobile app will receive their annual notices online by default.

The change affects customers who have registered for HMRC’s digital services but have not yet opted for paperless correspondence. Those who do not use its online services will continue to receive tax code letters by post.

How to check your HMRC tax code

Taxpayers affected by the change will be able to view their tax code using the HMRC Personal Tax Account or the HMRC app.

HMRC is encouraging customers to ensure their email address is up to date so that they receive notifications when new information becomes available online.

Tax codes are used by employers and pension providers to calculate how much Income Tax to deduct through Pay As You Earn (PAYE). Checking a tax code can help people spot incorrect employment or income information.

HMRC aims to cut millions in postage costs

Figures released by HMRC show that, of 17.5 million tax code notices issued ahead of 6 April 2026, just 34% were digital. Around 11.5 million were sent through the post, costing more than £8.2 million.

The department says its wider plans to digitise correspondence are intended to save £50 million a year in printing and postage costs from the 2028-29 tax year.

James Murray, Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General, said: “We are digitising the way HMRC communicates with members of the public. This will modernise the service it provides and will reduce the amount of taxpayers’ money being spent on printing and postage.”

He added that making tax code notices digital by default for existing online-service users was the first step towards the annual savings target.

Who will still receive paper letters?

HMRC says customers who do not use its digital services will continue receiving tax code notices by post. People who require braille, large print or audio communications will continue to receive their preferred format.

Anyone whose tax code has changed can also request a paper notice if needed.

The department will monitor whether the 3.5 million affected customers open their online notices, contact HMRC or request paper copies before deciding how to extend the programme.

Warning over fake HMRC messages

HMRC is urging people to be cautious about unexpected emails, texts or telephone calls claiming to be from the tax authority.

Customers should access their account directly through GOV.UK or the official app rather than following links in suspicious messages. Advice on recognising scams is available on GOV.UK.