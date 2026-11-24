Hollywood Bowl is set to open at The Glades shopping centre in Bromley in 2027 as part of the redevelopment of its former Debenhams store.

What happened

The leisure operator will take space on the Lower Mall of the shopping centre, which has been seeking new uses for the former department store since its closure in 2021.

Bromley Council approved plans in February 2026 to divide the large vacant store into several retail and leisure units. The proposals include space facing Elmfield Road as well as areas intended for additional businesses.

Latest information

The Glades confirmed Hollywood Bowl as an incoming tenant on 24 November, but said full details of the scheme and other occupiers would be announced later.

The operator runs bowling centres offering games, food and drink. An exact opening date within 2027 has not yet been announced.