CASE DRAGS ON Home Office Officers Accused of Stealing Thousands from Small Boat Migrants

Six Home Office immigration officers face shocking allegations of stealing cash and valuables from migrants...

Published: 11:03 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 11:03 pm February 26, 2026
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week

Six Home Office immigration officers face shocking allegations of stealing cash and valuables from migrants arriving in the UK on small boats, a court has heard.

Money Laundering and Theft Charges

The officers, based in south-east England, have been hit with money laundering charges. Five also stand accused of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal between 2021 and 2022.

The defendants—Besmir Matera (36), Lee-Ann Evanson (42), John Bernthal (53), Ben Edwardes (45), Jack Mitchell (33), and David Grundy (43)—worked on immigration enforcement clandestine operations response teams handling migrants crossing the Channel.

Prosecutor Lyndon Harris told Southwark Crown Court the officers processed migrants and searched their belongings upon arrival, where the alleged thefts happened.

Defendants Deny All Charges

All six denied the charges when they appeared at court on Thursday. Judge Nicholas Rimmer set a provisional trial date for 17 January 2028, apologising for the long wait but stressing it was the earliest available.

Matera, from Reigate, Surrey, faces extra charges for allegedly lying about his identity and personal circumstances when applying for asylum between 2003 and 2004. This includes using a false name, date and place of birth, and nationality.

He also faces two counts of possessing identity documents with improper intent—specifically, a passport and a driving licence. He pleaded not guilty.

Evanson (Bracknell, Berkshire), Bernthal (Welling, SE London), Edwardes (Bexleyheath, SE London), and Mitchell (Dover, Kent) all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to steal, misconduct in public office, and converting criminal property. Grundy (Croydon, south London) also denied converting criminal property.

Bail Granted as Case Drags On

All six were released on bail pending the lengthy lead-up to their trial, where the true story behind the alleged crooked immigration officers will finally be revealed.

