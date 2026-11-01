Residents were forced to leave their homes after police discovered a suspected explosive device inside a parked car on a residential street in Poole, Dorset.

Specialist bomb disposal experts were called to Sherwood Avenue after officers found the suspicious item at around 10.20pm on Friday, 30 October.

Police established a cordon and evacuated properties in the immediate area while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team examined the device.

The team subsequently made the suspected explosive safe.

Police called over reports of weapons in a vehicle

Dorset Police initially attended an address in Sherwood Avenue following information that a nearby parked vehicle contained offensive weapons and other suspicious items.

During their enquiries, officers identified what was believed to be an explosive device, prompting the deployment of specialist personnel.

Residents were moved away from nearby homes as a precaution while the operation continued overnight.

The force has not confirmed the exact nature of the item or whether it was capable of exploding.

Linked police activity in Wimborne

Officers were also deployed to Park Homer Drive in Wimborne, where police confirmed that their presence was connected to the investigation in Poole.

One local resident said they had seen armed officers and police dogs in the area.

The precise connection between the two locations has not been publicly explained.

No arrests as investigation continues

Dorset Police confirmed that no arrests had been made in connection with the discovery.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspicious item and why it was inside the vehicle.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries arising from the incident.

Police have not announced whether anyone is being sought in connection with the investigation.