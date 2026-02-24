A pedestrian in his 20s is in a critical condition after being struck by a car that sped off on Fletchamstead Highway, Coventry. The shocking hit-and-run happened at around 7.55pm yesterday evening.

West Midlands Police Launch Urgent Appeal

Officers rushed to the scene where paramedics treated the injured man before rushing him to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police are now scrambling to identify the vehicle and driver responsible.

CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, but West Midlands Police need the public’s help to crack the case. “We’re working to establish the identity of the vehicle and trace the driver involved,” investigators said.

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is urged to contact police immediately. Tip-offs can be made by calling 101 or via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website. When calling, quote log 5429 of 23 February.

Alternatively, the Serious Collision Investigation Unit can be reached via email at [email protected].

The hunt is on for the hit-and-run driver who left a young man fighting for his life on Coventry’s roads.