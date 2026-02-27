A man has been locked up for over a decade after a violent noise dispute at a Yorkshire hotel spiralled out of control.

Violent Attack Over Noise Complaint

Adam Sylvester, 29, sparked chaos last April at the Featherstone Hotel on Station Road. Fed up with the noise, he knocked on a fellow guest’s door. But what started as a complaint ended in a savage assault. Sylvester headbutted and punched the victim multiple times, leaving him with serious facial and head injuries.

Justice Served at Leeds Crown Court

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court on Monday, Sylvester, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent just as his trial was about to begin. He received an initial jail term of seven years and two months. Due to the especially violent nature of his attack, an additional extended sentence of four years was added.

The total sentence? A hefty 11 years and two months behind bars.

Detective Praises Tough Sentence

“This was a horrific attack which resulted in the victim suffering serious and long-lasting face and head injuries,” said Detective Constable Matthew Sherriff of Wakefield CID. “I’m pleased that justice has been served and that the court saw fit to hand down an extended sentence that reflects the truly violent course of action taken by Sylvester.”

