Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TOUGH LUCK Hotel Noise Row Ends in Brutal 11-Year Jail Term

A man has been locked up for over a decade after a violent noise dispute...

Published: 7:09 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 7:09 pm February 27, 2026

A man has been locked up for over a decade after a violent noise dispute at a Yorkshire hotel spiralled out of control.

Violent Attack Over Noise Complaint

Adam Sylvester, 29, sparked chaos last April at the Featherstone Hotel on Station Road. Fed up with the noise, he knocked on a fellow guest’s door. But what started as a complaint ended in a savage assault. Sylvester headbutted and punched the victim multiple times, leaving him with serious facial and head injuries.

Justice Served at Leeds Crown Court

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court on Monday, Sylvester, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent just as his trial was about to begin. He received an initial jail term of seven years and two months. Due to the especially violent nature of his attack, an additional extended sentence of four years was added.

The total sentence? A hefty 11 years and two months behind bars.

Detective Praises Tough Sentence

“This was a horrific attack which resulted in the victim suffering serious and long-lasting face and head injuries,” said Detective Constable Matthew Sherriff of Wakefield CID. “I’m pleased that justice has been served and that the court saw fit to hand down an extended sentence that reflects the truly violent course of action taken by Sylvester.”

More news from Featherstone

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

GRUESOME Ashford Man Locked Up for Rape and False Imprisonment

UK News

DON"T BE A SHEEP Police Shut Down Rumours of Croydon ‘School War’

UK News

RED AND BLUE SOCIAL WARS Bexley Police Clamp Down on ‘Bexley Wars’ with Dispersal Order

UK News

BEEF Two Men Locked Up After Good Samaritan Stabbed at Asda Express

UK News

WILDWEST ‘South London Wars’ Set to Spark School Showdowns

UK News

MURDER ARRESTS Two More Teens Nabbed in Smethwick Stabbing Murder Probe

UK News

SPECIAL POWERS Met Police Deploy Special Powers Amid ‘Red vs Blue’ School Fight Chaos in Greenwich

UK News

AIR MILES ANDY EX Sarah Ferguson’s Secret Plea: First Class Flight Upgrade From Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

UK News

STABBED IN THE NECK 13-Year-Old Boy Faces Court Over Brutal Stabbing Attack at London School

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Paedophile Nabbed at Gatwick Trying to Meet 14-Year-Old Victim

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Four North East residents charged over £200k fake Covid vaccine passport scam in NCA and NHS probe

UK News

Four North East residents charged over £200k fake Covid vaccine passport scam in NCA and NHS probe

UK News

TOUCH AND GO Soham Killer Ian Huntley Clings to Life After Brutal Prison Beating

UK News

Soham Killer Ian Huntley Clings to Life After Brutal Prison Beating

UK News

FAILED TO STOP MANHUNT Police Hunt Man Who Fled After Child Seriously Injured in Reading Crash

UK News

Police Hunt Man Who Fled After Child Seriously Injured in Reading Crash

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Schools Close Early as Police Brace for Violent ‘School Wars’ TikTok Trend

UK News

Schools Close Early as Police Brace for Violent ‘School Wars’ TikTok Trend

UK News

HEART OF DEFENCE King Makes First Royal Visit to Northwood Military HQ

UK News

King Makes First Royal Visit to Northwood Military HQ

UK News

TWO YEAR OLD SAVED Two-Year-Old Girl Saved by Armed Police in Dramatic Rescue

UK News

Two-Year-Old Girl Saved by Armed Police in Dramatic Rescue

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRIO FOUND GUILTY Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

UK News

Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

UK News

MISCOUNT COVER UP Met Officer Sacked for Abuse, Sexual Misconduct and Cover-Up

UK News

Met Officer Sacked for Abuse, Sexual Misconduct and Cover-Up

UK News

MAJOR STING Medway Drug Kingpins Sent Down After Major Police Sting

UK News

Medway Drug Kingpins Sent Down After Major Police Sting

UK News
Watch Live