Breaking: Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

  Sussex Police have slapped a strict Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) on 20-year-old...

Published: 4:04 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 4:04 am February 23, 2026

 

Sussex Police have slapped a strict Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) on 20-year-old Mohammed Macallin from Hove. The move aims to shield vulnerable people from potential exploitation tied to drug supply.

Strict Rules After Police Probe

The order was handed down at Brighton Magistrates’ Court after police probed fears Macallin was involved in exploiting vulnerable individuals in connection with drugs.

Under the two-year nationwide order, Macallin faces a slew of tough conditions, including:

  • Owning no more than one mobile phone or SIM card, registered to his home address.
  • Banning any contact—direct or indirect—linked to selling or carrying controlled drugs.
  • Prohibited from possessing drug-related gear.
  • No interaction with anyone under 18 unless unavoidable or with parental consent.
  • Not arranging transport or accommodation for anyone outside his immediate family.
  • Forbidden from giving travel documents or tickets to minors, except in lawful cases.
  • Blocked from using social media to glorify violence, exploitation, or drug use.
  • Must notify police if away from home for more than four days.

What Is a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order?

STROs, under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, are civil orders to prevent individuals from committing modern slavery or trafficking crimes. Courts impose them when there’s a real risk to the public.

Breaking the order is a criminal offence, punishable by up to five years behind bars.

Police Crackdown on Exploitation

Sussex Police say the order is part of a bigger push to tackle organised crime and protect vulnerable residents from exploitation.

“This order reduces the risk of harm to our community and sends a clear message to offenders,” police said.

