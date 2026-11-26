A Huddersfield man who ran a nationwide dark web operation selling Class A drugs has been jailed for 14 years.

Christo Ollewagen, 49, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, 26 November, following an investigation that uncovered online sales of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine paid for using cryptocurrency.

His wife, Jennifer Ollewagen, 37, received a three-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months for converting criminal property.

Drugs worth £319,130 seized

The Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit said the operation had been running for about seven years. Investigators found hundreds of online reviews, evidence of next-day deliveries and extensive customer orders.

Officers arrested the couple in July 2025 and recovered around 3.5kg of Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £319,130. Packaging materials and a laptop containing sales records were also seized.

Cryptocurrency payments traced

Financial investigators traced cryptocurrency transactions that were converted into conventional currency and transferred into overseas bank accounts.

Detective Inspector Richard Wallis said the case demonstrated how specialist cyber investigators could trace criminals despite attempts to conceal their activities online.