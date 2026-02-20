Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

The iconic White Hart pub in Northolt hasn’t poured a single pint since 2015. But police have now revealed a shocking secret behind its boarded-up doors.

From Pints to Pot: Pub Transformed into Drug Den

Officers uncovered a massive cannabis farm hidden inside the once-bustling watering hole. The sprawling illegal setup has since been smashed and dismantled.

Police Crackdown on Secret Drug Operation

The discovery exposes how the long-closed White Hart was used for illicit activity while locals looked on, unaware.

Police statement:

“This large-scale cannabis factory posed a serious risk. We are committed to rooting out such criminal operations.”

The pub’s future remains uncertain as authorities continue their investigation.