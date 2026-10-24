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MAJOR RESPONCE Huge Fire at Sittingbourne Business Units as Ten Fire Engines Sent to Tonge Corner Farm

A major emergency response was launched after a huge fire broke out at a complex of business units at Tonge Corner Farm near Sittingbourne.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) sent ten fire engines to the scene, alongside a height vehicle and a bulk water carrier, as crews battled the blaze on Saturday afternoon (October 24).

The fire broke out at around 3.30pm at the site off Church Road in Tonge, with flames engulfing buildings and thick plumes of smoke visible for miles.

The scale of the incident prompted concerns that the fire could spread to nearby electricity infrastructure, including overhead pylons.

Explosion reported as fire spreads through business units

Witnesses described a major blaze affecting several commercial units, with one reporting that four or five businesses had been affected.

David Small, who lives at the site, said firefighters faced difficulties bringing the fire under control because of the presence of cooking oil.

He also described a large explosion which reportedly blew the roof off one of the buildings, prompting firefighters to extend the cordon around the scene.

Specialist firefighting equipment was brought in, including a foam unit from Rochester, as crews worked to tackle the flames.

Two homes at the site were evacuated, while residents at four other nearby properties were warned they might also need to leave.

Ten fire engines tackle blaze

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that ten fire engines attended the incident at its height.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a compressed air foam system to fight the fire, supported by a height vehicle and a bulk water carrier.

A firefighting robot was also deployed to reach parts of the building that firefighters could not safely access.

As the situation improved, the service said good progress had been made in extinguishing the blaze and the incident was being scaled down to four fire engines.

The KFRS Volunteer Response Team also attended to carry out welfare checks on nearby residents affected by power cuts.

Power cut after fears for electricity infrastructure

UK Power Networks confirmed that electricity was switched off to ten properties at the request of the fire service as a precaution.

National Grid engineers also attended amid concerns that the flames could threaten nearby electricity infrastructure.

National Grid subsequently told KentOnline it understood the fire was out and there was no longer a risk to the electricity infrastructure.

Cause of fire remains unknown

The cause of the fire has not been established.

There has been no confirmed information about injuries or fatalities in connection with the incident.

Firefighters continued working at the site as the emergency response was scaled back.

The extent of the damage to the business units and the number of businesses affected have yet to be officially confirmed.

UKNIP will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

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