Hull Man Convicted After Driving at Wife and Attacking Her with Baseball Bat

Laurence Worville, 51, from Spring Bank West, Hull, was convicted at Hull Crown Court after deliberately driving his car at his estranged wife on 7 May last year, then repeatedly striking her with a baseball bat in a “terrifying attack”. The jury found him guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent following a short deliberation.

Calculated Revenge

The court heard that Worville had painstakingly tracked down his wife’s new address, which he discovered by stealing mail-redirection stickers from the Royal Mail depot where he previously worked. Earlier that day, he bought a baseball bat from Sports Direct in preparation for the assault.

Violent Assault Details

After spotting his wife walking along a street in Hull, Worville drove onto the pavement, pinning her between his car and iron railings. He then attacked her with the bat on the ground until passers-by intervened and stopped the assault.

Severe Injuries And Court Action

The victim sustained a badly broken leg, a deep head wound, and a broken finger, requiring 10 days in hospital. Prosecutors said the intervention of members of the public likely saved her from fatal injuries. Worville was also in breach of a restraining order banning contact with the woman.

Previous Offences And Sentencing

Worville had previously admitted assaulting his estranged wife and breaching the restraining order. Judge John Thackray KC adjourned sentencing for a risk assessment and remanded Worville in custody, warning him of a “very long sentence” ahead.