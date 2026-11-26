A man who stabbed passengers on a London-bound train has been found guilty of 14 counts of attempted murder following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

Anthony Williams, 33, attacked 10 people on an LNER service on 1 November 2025, forcing the train to make an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire.

The jury also considered attacks on four other people in Peterborough and east London during the preceding 24 hours.

Jurors initially returned guilty verdicts on seven counts of attempted murder before being directed to continue deliberating on seven outstanding charges. On Thursday, 26 November 2026, they convicted Williams on all seven remaining counts by majority verdicts, bringing the total to 14.

Passengers stabbed on London-bound train

Williams boarded the LNER train at Peterborough before carrying out the attack as it travelled towards London. The train made an emergency stop at Huntingdon, where police arrested him.

Those attacked on the train included railway worker Samir Zitouni, 48, and passengers Jonathan Gjoshe, 22, Sachin Balakrishnan, 29, David Presland, 73, Scott Bletcher, 50, Scott Green, 52, and Stephen Crean, 61, who were named in connection with the first seven guilty verdicts.

Attacks in Peterborough and London

The further attempted murder counts concerned three people attacked in Peterborough on 31 October 2025, a person attacked near Pontoon Dock DLR station in east London on 1 November, and three more people on the LNER train.

Before his trial, Williams had pleaded guilty to 21 other offences, including 12 counts of wounding with intent and two of attempting to wound with intent.

Jury rejects defence argument over intent

The central issue at trial was whether Williams intended to kill the people he attacked. His defence argued that he had been experiencing an acute psychotic episode and was seriously mentally unwell at the time.

Prosecutors argued that the knife attacks were carried out with intent to kill. The jury found him guilty on all 14 attempted murder charges.

The verdicts were delivered at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, 26 November. The court update available at the time of writing did not include details of sentencing.