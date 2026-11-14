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OFFICERS INJURED Two police officers injured in crash involving unmarked emergency vehicle near Aldi in Hythe

Kent Police Appeal After Fatal Staplehurst Car Crash Kills Teen Driver

Two police officers and a van driver have been injured after an unmarked police car responding to an emergency call was involved in a collision in Hythe, Kent.

The crash happened on the A259 Dymchurch Road, near the Aldi supermarket, at around 8am on Friday (13 November).

Kent Police confirmed that a white Toyota Corolla estate, being driven by officers responding to an emergency with blue lights flashing and sirens sounding, was involved in a collision with a grey Peugeot Partner panel van.

Both police officers and the driver of the van sustained injuries described as minor.

One of the constables and the Peugeot driver attended a local hospital for further medical attention.

Police launch investigation into Hythe crash

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen either vehicle immediately before the crash or witnessed the collision itself.

Detectives are particularly keen to obtain dashcam footage from motorists travelling along Dymchurch Road near Aldi on Friday morning.

The Toyota was an unmarked police vehicle responding to an emergency at the time.

The nature of the emergency call has not been disclosed, and police have not confirmed what caused the collision.

Dashcam footage sought after collision on A259

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators is urged to contact Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Witnesses can telephone 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference XX/HG/092/26.

Motorists with dashcam footage can submit it directly to investigators through the official Kent Police evidence upload portal.

The police appeal was issued on Saturday (14 November), with enquiries into the collision continuing.

 

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